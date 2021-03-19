Global ZnO Nanoparticles Market in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Zinc oxide nanoparticles are nanoparticles of zinc oxide (ZnO) that have diameters less than 100 nanometers. They have a large surface area relative to their size and high catalytic activity. The exact physical and chemical properties of zinc oxide nanoparticles depend on the different ways they are synthesized. Some possible ways to produce ZnO nano-particles are laser ablation, hydrothermal methods, electrochemical depositions, sol–gel method, chemical vapor deposition, thermal decomposition, combustion methods, ultrasound, microwave-assisted combustion method, two-step mechanochemical–thermal synthesis, anodization, co-precipitation, electrophoretic deposition, and precipitation processes using solution concentration, pH, and washing medium. ZnO is a wide-bandgap semiconductor with an energy gap of 3.37 eV at room temperature.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Stem-Cell-Therapy-Market-Size–Industry-Growth-Factors-Applications-Growth-Analysis-Key-Players-and-Forecasts-by-2023-03-04

This report contains market size and forecasts of ZnO Nanoparticles in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market 2019 (%)

The global ZnO Nanoparticles market was valued at 309.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 345.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. While the ZnO Nanoparticles market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the ZnO Nanoparticles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on ZnO Nanoparticles production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Particle Size 60nm

Particle size ＞60nm is the most used size in 2019, with over 46% market share.

ALSO READ :https://www2.slideshare.net/ahteshamp/linux-operating-system-market-size

Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Rubber

Cosmetic

Coating

Textile

Others

As for downstream industry, rubber is the largest field with the percentage of 34.04% market share in 2018. The following is coating, accounting for 23.90% market share in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total ZnO Nanoparticles Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total ZnO Nanoparticles Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ai-in-computer-vision-market-size-demand-forecast-key-players-competitor-strategies-future-growth-study-development-status-and-impact-of-covid-19-2021-01-19

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

EverZinc

HAKUSUI TECH

Sakai Chemical

Grillo

Tata Chemicals

Nanophase Technology

BYK

Yuguang Gold&Lead

Shaanxi Sino-Academy Nano-Material

Shandong Xinya New Material

Shanxi Four High Nano Technology

Jiangxi YUAER

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ZnO Nanoparticles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ZnO Nanoparticles Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ZnO Nanoparticles Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers ZnO Nanoparticles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ZnO Nanoparticles Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 ZnO Nanoparticles Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 ZnO Nanoparticles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Particle Size 60nm

4.2 By Type – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Rubber

5.1.3 Cosmetic

5.1.4 Coating

5.1.5 Textile

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam ZnO Nanoparticles Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 EverZinc

6.1.1 EverZinc Corporate Summary

6.1.2 EverZinc Business Overview

6.1.3 EverZinc ZnO Nanoparticles Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 EverZinc Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 EverZinc Key News

6.2 HAKUSUI TECH

6.2.1 HAKUSUI TECH Corporate Summary

6.2.2 HAKUSUI TECH Business Overview

6.2.3 HAKUSUI TECH ZnO Nanoparticles Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 HAKUSUI TECH Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 HAKUSUI TECH Key News

6.3 Sakai Chemical

6.3.1 Sakai Chemical Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Sakai Chemical Business Overview

6.3.3 Sakai Chemical ZnO Nanoparticles Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Sakai Chemical Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Sakai Chemical Key News

6.4 Grillo

6.4.1 Grillo Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Grillo Business Overview

6.4.3 Grillo ZnO Nanoparticles Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Grillo Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Grillo Key News

6.5 Tata Chemicals

6.5.1 Tata Chemicals Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Tata Chemicals Business Overview

6.5.3 Tata Chemicals ZnO Nanoparticles Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Tata Chemicals Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Tata Chemicals Key News

6.6 Nanophase Technology

6.6.1 Nanophase Technology Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Nanophase Technology Business Overview

6.6.3 Nanophase Technology ZnO Nanoparticles Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Nanophase Technology Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Nanophase Technology Key News

6.7 BYK

6.6.1 BYK Corporate Summary

6.6.2 BYK Business Overview

6.6.3 BYK ZnO Nanoparticles Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 BYK Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 BYK Key News

6.8 Yuguang Gold&Lead

6.8.1 Yuguang Gold&Lead Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Yuguang Gold&Lead Business Overview

6.8.3 Yuguang Gold&Lead ZnO Nanoparticles Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Yuguang Gold&Lead Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Yuguang Gold&Lead Key News

6.9 Shaanxi Sino-Academy Nano-Material

6.9.1 Shaanxi Sino-Academy Nano-Material Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Shaanxi Sino-Academy Nano-Material Business Overview

6.9.3 Shaanxi Sino-Academy Nano-Material ZnO Nanoparticles Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Shaanxi Sino-Academy Nano-Material Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Shaanxi Sino-Academy Nano-Material Key News

6.10 Shandong Xinya New Material

6.10.1 Shandong Xinya New Material Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Shandong Xinya New Material Business Overview

6.10.3 Shandong Xinya New Material ZnO Nanoparticles Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Shandong Xinya New Material Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Shandong Xinya New Material Key News

6.11 Shanxi Four High Nano Technology

6.11.1 Shanxi Four High Nano Technology Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Shanxi Four High Nano Technology ZnO Nanoparticles Business Overview

6.11.3 Shanxi Four High Nano Technology ZnO Nanoparticles Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Shanxi Four High Nano Technology Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Shanxi Four High Nano Technology Key News

6.12 Jiangxi YUAER

6.12.1 Jiangxi YUAER Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Jiangxi YUAER ZnO Nanoparticles Business Overview

6.12.3 Jiangxi YUAER ZnO Nanoparticles Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Jiangxi YUAER Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Jiangxi YUAER Key News

6.13 Zhengzhou Yongchang

6.13.1 Zhengzhou Yongchang Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Zhengzhou Yongchang ZnO Nanoparticles Business Overview

6.13.3 Zhengzhou Yongchang ZnO Nanoparticles Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Zhengzhou Yongchang Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Zhengzhou Yongchang Key News

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105