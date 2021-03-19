Particle Counter Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2030

Particle Counter Market: Overview

Particle counters are commonly used monitoring air quality in cleanroom environments in manufacturing industries. Typically, their use manufacturing businesses know the concentration of air particles of a certain size. There has also been substantial demand for particle counters in contamination monitoring of liquids. Thus, these have emerged as a popular technology in ensuring the integrity of the ambient air quality. The sales in particle counters have come increasingly from drug manufacturing, semiconductor, and life sciences industries. Knowledge of airborne particles in various applications is mandated by regulatory norms, which has also propelled the evolution of the particle counter market.

A number of monitoring technologies and product design advancements form a key aspect of innovations in the particle counter market. The study on the market offers a critical, fact-based assessment of the current and emerging technology avenues and the demand trends shaping opportunities in the key application areas. The strategies adopted by manufacturers to capture high consumer value are also highlighted in the study on the particle counter market.

Particle Counter Market: Key Trends

The rise in demands in the particle counter market in various application areas is propelled by regulatory environments. A steady, large demand comes from the drug manufacturing sector. Manufacturers of healthcare products are increasingly deploying cleanrooms technologies to reduce the chances of adverse reaction especially the formulations that are prepared for infants and pediatrics segment. This is a key trend spurring the revenue generation prospect in the particle counter market.

Growing number of ISO checks for the manufacturing environments in semiconductor and medical industries has also boosting the growth of the particle counter market. Rise in investment in research and development activities has spurred the growth potential over the past few years. On the other hand, the acquisition of particle counters may be costly for end users in cost-sensitive markets. With time, manufacturers have been able to recoup their investments due to the focus of industries to spend on ensuring stringent regulatory implementations.

Particle Counter Market: Competitive Assessment

Various players in the particle counter market have been initially seeing revenues in countries where less-stringent regulatory policies are in place, since they can tap into the revenue streams with competitive pricing. On the other hand, to players are constantly improving he user interface of the particle counters to make them more intuitive. They are coming with cost-effective technologies water quality and air pollution monitoring in countries such as India, China, and Brazil.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the particle counter market are

Setra Systems

Particles Plus, Inc.

Kanomax USA, Inc.

Climet Instruments Co

TSI Incorporated

RION CO., LTD.

Beckman Coulter

Particle Counter Market: Regional Assessment

Strides made in the end-use industries have made Asia Pacific are key trends fueling revenue generation in the particle counter market. There has been rapid rise in demand for particle counters in developing economies of the region, especially for life sciences industry and semiconductor manufacturers. These economies are rapidly adopting quality particulate air filters. Also, the demand for portable particle counters is expected to reach new heights in these regional markets. Technological advancements being made in particle counters in North America has also underpinned high opportunity for the manufacturers. The U.S. is at the forefront of such devices in application in drug manufacturing.

