Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A precious metal is a rare, naturally occurring metallic chemical element of high economic value. Chemically, the precious metals tend to be less reactive than most elements. They are usually ductile and have a high lustre. The best known precious metals are the coinage metals, which are gold and silver. Although both have industrial uses, they are better known for their uses in art, jewelry, and coinage.

This report contains market ze and forecasts of Precious Metal Powders and Flakes in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market 2019 (%)

The global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes market was valued at 2837.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3193.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. While the Precious Metal Powders and Flakes market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Precious Metal Powders and Flakes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Precious Metal Powders and Flakes production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Silver

Palladium

Platinum

Gold

Others

By type, precious metal powders and flakes split into silver, palladium, platnium, gold and others. Silver was the most used type.

Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Photovoltaic

Electronics

Others

Report data showed that 30.46%% of its market demand from photovoltaic industry, 50.46% from electronics industry in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)

Total Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

TANAKA

Ames Goldsmith

DuPont

Technic

Johnson Matthey

Cermet

Tongling Nonferrous Metals

Fukuda

DOWA Hightech

Mitsui Kinzoku

CNMC Ningxia Orient

Shoei Chemical

Yamamoto Precious Metal

MEPCO

Shin Nihon Kakin

AG PRO Technology

Nonfemet

Tokuriki Honten

Ningbo Jingxin

Changgui Metal Powder

Yunnan Copper

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Silver

4.1.3 Palladium

4.1.4 Platinum

4.1.5 Gold

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Photovoltaic

5.1.3 Electronics

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 TANAKA

6.1.1 TANAKA Corporate Summary

6.1.2 TANAKA Business Overview

6.1.3 TANAKA Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 TANAKA Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 TANAKA Key News

6.2 Ames Goldsmith

6.2.1 Ames Goldsmith Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Ames Goldsmith Business Overview

6.2.3 Ames Goldsmith Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Ames Goldsmith Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Ames Goldsmith Key News

6.3 DuPont

6.3.1 DuPont Corporate Summary

6.3.2 DuPont Business Overview

6.3.3 DuPont Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 DuPont Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 DuPont Key News

6.4 Technic

6.4.1 Technic Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Technic Business Overview

6.4.3 Technic Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Technic Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Technic Key News

6.5 Johnson Matthey

6.5.1 Johnson Matthey Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Johnson Matthey Business Overview

6.5.3 Johnson Matthey Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Johnson Matthey Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Johnson Matthey Key News

6.6 Cermet

6.6.1 Cermet Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Cermet Business Overview

6.6.3 Cermet Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Cermet Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Cermet Key News

6.7 Tongling Nonferrous Metals

6.6.1 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Business Overview

6.6.3 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Key News

6.8 Fukuda

6.8.1 Fukuda Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Fukuda Business Overview

6.8.3 Fukuda Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Fukuda Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Fukuda Key News

6.9 DOWA Hightech

6.9.1 DOWA Hightech Corporate Summary

6.9.2 DOWA Hightech Business Overview

6.9.3 DOWA Hightech Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 DOWA Hightech Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 DOWA Hightech Key News

6.10 Mitsui Kinzoku

6.10.1 Mitsui Kinzoku Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Mitsui Kinzoku Business Overview

6.10.3 Mitsui Kinzoku Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Mitsui Kinzoku Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Mitsui Kinzoku Key News

6.11 CNMC Ningxia Orient

6.11.1 CNMC Ningxia Orient Corporate Summary

6.11.2 CNMC Ningxia Orient Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Business Overview

6.11.3 CNMC Ningxia Orient Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 CNMC Ningxia Orient Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 CNMC Ningxia Orient Key News

6.12 Shoei Chemical

6.12.1 Shoei Chemical Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Shoei Chemical Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Business Overview

6.12.3 Shoei Chemical Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Shoei Chemical Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Shoei Chemical Key News

6.13 Yamamoto Precious Metal

6.13.1 Yamamoto Precious Metal Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Yamamoto Precious Metal Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Business Overview

6.13.3 Yamamoto Precious Metal Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Yamamoto Precious Metal Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Yamamoto Precious Metal Key News

6.14 MEPCO

6.14.1 MEPCO Corporate Summary

6.14.2 MEPCO Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Business Overview

6.14.3 MEPCO Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 MEPCO Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.14.5 MEPCO Key News

6.15 Shin Nihon Kakin

6.15.1 Shin Nihon Kakin Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Shin Nihon Kakin Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Business Overview

6.15.3 Shin Nihon Kakin Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Shin Nihon Kakin Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Shin Nihon Kakin Key News

6.16 AG PRO Technology

6.16.1 AG PRO Technology Corporate Summary

6.16.2 AG PRO Technology Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Business Overview

6.16.3 AG PRO Technology Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 AG PRO Technology Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.16.5 AG PRO Technology Key News

6.17 Nonfemet

6.17.1 Nonfemet Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Nonfemet Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Business Overview

6.17.3 Nonfemet Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Nonfemet Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Nonfemet Key News

6.18 Tokuriki Honten

6.18.1 Tokuriki Honten Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Tokuriki Honten Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Business Overview

6.18.3 Tokuriki Honten Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Tokuriki Honten Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Tokuriki Honten Key News

6.19 Ningbo Jingxin

6.19.1 Ningbo Jingxin Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Ningbo Jingxin Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Business Overview

6.19.3 Ningbo Jingxin Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Ningbo Jingxin Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Ningbo Jingxin Key News

6.20 Changgui Metal Powder

6.20.1 Changgui Metal Powder Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Changgui Metal Powder Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Business Overview

6.20.3 Changgui Metal Powder Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Changgui Metal Powder Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Changgui Metal Powder Key News

6.21 Yunnan Copper

6.21.1 Yunnan Copper Corporate Summary

6.21.2 Yunnan Copper Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Business Overview

6.21.3 Yunnan Copper Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 Yunnan Copper Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.21.5 Yunnan Copper Key News

6.22 Jiangsu Boqian

6.22.1 Jiangsu Boqian Corporate Summary

6.22.2 Jiangsu Boqian Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Business Overview

6.22.3 Jiangsu Boqian Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Major Product Offerings

6.22.4 Jiangsu Boqian Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.22.5 Jiangsu Boqian Key News

7 Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Source of Imports

…. continued

