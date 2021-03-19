Precious Metal Recycling Market in France – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

The precious metals mainly refer to eight metal elements such as gold, silver and platinum group metals.Recycling metals following their use provides an important means to reduce the environmental burden resulting from mining primary ore, ensures the availability of a valuable secondary source of the metal, and conserves an irreplaceable resource that otherwise would be discarded.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Precious Metal Recycling in France, including the following market information:

France Precious Metal Recycling Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Precious Metal Recycling Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

France Precious Metal Recycling Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Precious Metal Recycling Market 2019 (%)

The global Precious Metal Recycling market was valued at 21750 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 27590 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. While the Precious Metal Recycling market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Precious Metal Recycling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Precious Metal Recycling production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Precious Metal Recycling Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

France Precious Metal Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Silver (Ag)

Gold (Au)

Platinum Group Metals

In 2018, Silver (Ag) accounted for a major share of 93.42% the global Precious Metal Recycling market, this product segment is poised to reach 3839.43 Million US$ by 2025 from 2462.27 Million US$ in 2018.

France Precious Metal Recycling Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

France Precious Metal Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Jewelry

Catalyst

Electronics

Battery

Precious Metal Recycling has a wide range of applications. Precious Metal Recycling is used in Jewelry, Catalyst, Electronics, and Battery, etc. The most widely used is the jewelry sector, accounting for about 38.62% of total.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Precious Metal Recycling Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Precious Metal Recycling Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Precious Metal Recycling Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total France Precious Metal Recycling Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Umicore

PX Group

Materion

Sims Recycling Solutions

Johnson Matthey

Abington Reldan Metals

Tanaka

Dowa Holdings

Heraeus

Sino-Platinum Metals

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Precious Metal Recycling Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Precious Metal Recycling Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Precious Metal Recycling Overall Market Size

2.1 France Precious Metal Recycling Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Precious Metal Recycling Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Precious Metal Recycling Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Precious Metal Recycling Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Precious Metal Recycling Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Precious Metal Recycling Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Precious Metal Recycling Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Precious Metal Recycling Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Precious Metal Recycling Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Precious Metal Recycling Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precious Metal Recycling Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Precious Metal Recycling Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precious Metal Recycling Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Precious Metal Recycling Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Silver (Ag)

4.1.3 Gold (Au)

4.1.4 Platinum Group Metals

4.2 By Type – France Precious Metal Recycling Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Precious Metal Recycling Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Precious Metal Recycling Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Precious Metal Recycling Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Precious Metal Recycling Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Precious Metal Recycling Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Precious Metal Recycling Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Precious Metal Recycling Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Precious Metal Recycling Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Precious Metal Recycling Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Jewelry

5.1.3 Catalyst

5.1.4 Electronics

5.1.5 Battery

5.2 By Application – France Precious Metal Recycling Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Precious Metal Recycling Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Precious Metal Recycling Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Precious Metal Recycling Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Precious Metal Recycling Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Precious Metal Recycling Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Precious Metal Recycling Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Precious Metal Recycling Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Precious Metal Recycling Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Umicore

6.1.1 Umicore Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Umicore Business Overview

6.1.3 Umicore Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Umicore Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Umicore Key News

6.2 PX Group

6.2.1 PX Group Corporate Summary

6.2.2 PX Group Business Overview

6.2.3 PX Group Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 PX Group Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 PX Group Key News

6.3 Materion

6.3.1 Materion Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Materion Business Overview

6.3.3 Materion Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Materion Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Materion Key News

6.4 Sims Recycling Solutions

6.4.1 Sims Recycling Solutions Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Sims Recycling Solutions Business Overview

6.4.3 Sims Recycling Solutions Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sims Recycling Solutions Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Sims Recycling Solutions Key News

6.5 Johnson Matthey

6.5.1 Johnson Matthey Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Johnson Matthey Business Overview

6.5.3 Johnson Matthey Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Johnson Matthey Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Johnson Matthey Key News

6.6 Abington Reldan Metals

6.6.1 Abington Reldan Metals Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Abington Reldan Metals Business Overview

6.6.3 Abington Reldan Metals Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Abington Reldan Metals Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Abington Reldan Metals Key News

6.7 Tanaka

6.6.1 Tanaka Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Tanaka Business Overview

6.6.3 Tanaka Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Tanaka Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Tanaka Key News

6.8 Dowa Holdings

6.8.1 Dowa Holdings Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Dowa Holdings Business Overview

6.8.3 Dowa Holdings Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Dowa Holdings Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Dowa Holdings Key News

6.9 Heraeus

6.9.1 Heraeus Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Heraeus Business Overview

6.9.3 Heraeus Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Heraeus Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Heraeus Key News

6.10 Sino-Platinum Metals

6.10.1 Sino-Platinum Metals Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Sino-Platinum Metals Business Overview

6.10.3 Sino-Platinum Metals Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Sino-Platinum Metals Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Sino-Platinum Metals Key News

6.11 Asahi Holdings

6.11.1 Asahi Holdings Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Asahi Holdings Precious Metal Recycling Business Overview

6.11.3 Asahi Holdings Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Asahi Holdings Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Asahi Holdings Key News

7 Precious Metal Recycling Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Precious Metal Recycling Production Capacity and Value in France, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 France Precious Metal Recycling Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 France Precious Metal Recycling Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 France Precious Metal Recycling Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Precious Metal Recycling Manufacturers in France

7.2.1 France Key Local Precious Metal Recycling Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 France Key Local Precious Metal Recycling Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 France Key Local Precious Metal Recycling Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Precious Metal Recycling Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

7.3 Precious Metal Recycling Export and Import in France

7.3.1 France Precious Metal Recycling Export Market

7.3.2 France Precious Metal Recycling Source of Imports

…. continued

