Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market in Indonesia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

The precious metals mainly refer to eight metal elements such as gold, silver and platinum group metals.Recycling metals following their use provides an important means to reduce the environmental burden resulting from mining primary ore, ensures the availability of a valuable secondary source of the metal, and conserves an irreplaceable resource that otherwise would be discarded.

ALSO READ : https://ext-5523796.livejournal.com/149357.html

This report contains market size and forecasts of Precious Metal Recycling in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Precious Metal Recycling Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Precious Metal Recycling Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Japan Precious Metal Recycling Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Precious Metal Recycling Market 2019 (%)

The global Precious Metal Recycling market was valued at 21750 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 27590 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. While the Precious Metal Recycling market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Precious Metal Recycling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Precious Metal Recycling production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Precious Metal Recycling Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Japan Precious Metal Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Silver (Ag)

Gold (Au)

Platinum Group Metals

In 2018, Silver (Ag) accounted for a major share of 93.42% the global Precious Metal Recycling market, this product segment is poised to reach 3839.43 Million US$ by 2025 from 2462.27 Million US$ in 2018.

ALSO READ : https://www.tradove.com/blog/Agile-IoT-Industry-Sales-Volume-Status-Growth-Opportunities-and-World-Market-Share-Of-2018-2023-Analysis-of-COVID19.html

Japan Precious Metal Recycling Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Japan Precious Metal Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Jewelry

Catalyst

Electronics

Battery

Precious Metal Recycling has a wide range of applications. Precious Metal Recycling is used in Jewelry, Catalyst, Electronics, and Battery, etc. The most widely used is the jewelry sector, accounting for about 38.62% of total.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Precious Metal Recycling Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Precious Metal Recycling Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Precious Metal Recycling Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Japan Precious Metal Recycling Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Umicore

PX Group

Materion

Sims Recycling Solutions

Johnson Matthey

Abington Reldan Metals

Tanaka

Dowa Holdings

Heraeus

Sino-Platinum Metals

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/endpoint-detection-and-response-market-2021-share-leaders-opportunities-sales-revenue-developments-and-regional-forecast-2023-2021-01-20

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Precious Metal Recycling Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Precious Metal Recycling Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Precious Metal Recycling Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Precious Metal Recycling Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Precious Metal Recycling Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Precious Metal Recycling Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Precious Metal Recycling Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Precious Metal Recycling Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Precious Metal Recycling Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Precious Metal Recycling Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Precious Metal Recycling Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Precious Metal Recycling Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Precious Metal Recycling Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precious Metal Recycling Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Precious Metal Recycling Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precious Metal Recycling Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Silver (Ag)

4.1.3 Gold (Au)

4.1.4 Platinum Group Metals

4.2 By Type – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Jewelry

5.1.3 Catalyst

5.1.4 Electronics

5.1.5 Battery

5.2 By Application – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan Precious Metal Recycling Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Umicore

6.1.1 Umicore Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Umicore Business Overview

6.1.3 Umicore Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Umicore Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Umicore Key News

6.2 PX Group

6.2.1 PX Group Corporate Summary

6.2.2 PX Group Business Overview

6.2.3 PX Group Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 PX Group Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 PX Group Key News

6.3 Materion

6.3.1 Materion Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Materion Business Overview

6.3.3 Materion Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Materion Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Materion Key News

6.4 Sims Recycling Solutions

6.4.1 Sims Recycling Solutions Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Sims Recycling Solutions Business Overview

6.4.3 Sims Recycling Solutions Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sims Recycling Solutions Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Sims Recycling Solutions Key News

6.5 Johnson Matthey

6.5.1 Johnson Matthey Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Johnson Matthey Business Overview

6.5.3 Johnson Matthey Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Johnson Matthey Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Johnson Matthey Key News

6.6 Abington Reldan Metals

6.6.1 Abington Reldan Metals Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Abington Reldan Metals Business Overview

6.6.3 Abington Reldan Metals Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Abington Reldan Metals Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Abington Reldan Metals Key News

6.7 Tanaka

6.6.1 Tanaka Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Tanaka Business Overview

6.6.3 Tanaka Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Tanaka Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Tanaka Key News

6.8 Dowa Holdings

6.8.1 Dowa Holdings Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Dowa Holdings Business Overview

6.8.3 Dowa Holdings Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Dowa Holdings Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Dowa Holdings Key News

6.9 Heraeus

6.9.1 Heraeus Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Heraeus Business Overview

6.9.3 Heraeus Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Heraeus Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Heraeus Key News

6.10 Sino-Platinum Metals

6.10.1 Sino-Platinum Metals Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Sino-Platinum Metals Business Overview

6.10.3 Sino-Platinum Metals Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Sino-Platinum Metals Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Sino-Platinum Metals Key News

6.11 Asahi Holdings

6.11.1 Asahi Holdings Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Asahi Holdings Precious Metal Recycling Business Overview

6.11.3 Asahi Holdings Precious Metal Recycling Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Asahi Holdings Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Asahi Holdings Key News

7 Precious Metal Recycling Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Precious Metal Recycling Production Capacity and Value in Japan, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Japan Precious Metal Recycling Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Japan Precious Metal Recycling Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Japan Precious Metal Recycling Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Precious Metal Recycling Manufacturers in Japan

7.2.1 Japan Key Local Precious Metal Recycling Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Japan Key Local Precious Metal Recycling Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Japan Key Local Precious Metal Recycling Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Precious Metal Recycling Production Sold in Japan and Sold Other Than Japan by Manufacturers

7.3 Precious Metal Recycling Export and Import in Japan

7.3.1 Japan Precious Metal Recycling Export Market

7.3.2 Japan Precious Metal Recycling Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Japan Precious Metal Recycling Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Precious Metal Recycling Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Precious Metal Recycling Distributors and Sales Agents in Japan

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Precious Metal Recycling in Japan

Table 2. Top Players in Japan, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Japan Precious Metal Recycling Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Japan Precious Metal Recycling Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Japan Precious Metal Recycling Sales by Companies, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. Japan Precious Metal Recycling Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Precious Metal Recycling Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. Japan Manufacturers Precious Metal Recycling Product Type

Table 9. List of Japan Tier 1 Precious Metal Recycling Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precious Metal Recycling Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105