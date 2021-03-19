PVC Window Profile Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

PVC Window Profile is that window profile, represented by a three-dimensional closed curve within a particular shape representation, is made of PVC material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Window Profile in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia PVC Window Profile Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia PVC Window Profile Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Malaysia PVC Window Profile Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia PVC Window Profile Market 2019 (%)

The global PVC Window Profile market was valued at 341.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 321.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -1.5% during the forecast period. While the PVC Window Profile market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PVC Window Profile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PVC Window Profile production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia PVC Window Profile Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia PVC Window Profile Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Turn and Tilt Windows

Sliding Window

Casement Window

Others

Malaysia PVC Window Profile Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia PVC Window Profile Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PVC Window Profile Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PVC Window Profile Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia PVC Window Profile Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Malaysia PVC Window Profile Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

VEKA

Profine Group

Deceuninck

Schuco

Aluplast GmbH

Alphacan SpA

Eurocell

Salamander

Rehau

Epwin Group

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVC Window Profile Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia PVC Window Profile Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia PVC Window Profile Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia PVC Window Profile Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia PVC Window Profile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia PVC Window Profile Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVC Window Profile Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia PVC Window Profile Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia PVC Window Profile Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia PVC Window Profile Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia PVC Window Profile Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Window Profile Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers PVC Window Profile Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Window Profile Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 PVC Window Profile Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Window Profile Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Turn and Tilt Windows

4.1.3 Sliding Window

4.1.4 Casement Window

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential

5.1.3 Commercial

5.2 By Application – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia PVC Window Profile Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 VEKA

6.1.1 VEKA Corporate Summary

6.1.2 VEKA Business Overview

6.1.3 VEKA PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 VEKA Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 VEKA Key News

6.2 Profine Group

6.2.1 Profine Group Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Profine Group Business Overview

6.2.3 Profine Group PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Profine Group Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Profine Group Key News

6.3 Deceuninck

6.3.1 Deceuninck Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Deceuninck Business Overview

6.3.3 Deceuninck PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Deceuninck Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Deceuninck Key News

6.4 Schuco

6.4.1 Schuco Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Schuco Business Overview

6.4.3 Schuco PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Schuco Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Schuco Key News

6.5 Aluplast GmbH

6.5.1 Aluplast GmbH Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Aluplast GmbH Business Overview

6.5.3 Aluplast GmbH PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Aluplast GmbH Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Aluplast GmbH Key News

6.6 Alphacan SpA

6.6.1 Alphacan SpA Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Alphacan SpA Business Overview

6.6.3 Alphacan SpA PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Alphacan SpA Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Alphacan SpA Key News

6.7 Eurocell

6.6.1 Eurocell Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Eurocell Business Overview

6.6.3 Eurocell PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Eurocell Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Eurocell Key News

6.8 Salamander

6.8.1 Salamander Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Salamander Business Overview

6.8.3 Salamander PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Salamander Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Salamander Key News

6.9 Rehau

6.9.1 Rehau Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Rehau Business Overview

6.9.3 Rehau PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Rehau Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Rehau Key News

6.10 Epwin Group

6.10.1 Epwin Group Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Epwin Group Business Overview

6.10.3 Epwin Group PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Epwin Group Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Epwin Group Key News

6.11 Piva Group

6.11.1 Piva Group Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Piva Group PVC Window Profile Business Overview

6.11.3 Piva Group PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Piva Group Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Piva Group Key News

7 PVC Window Profile Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 PVC Window Profile Production Capacity and Value in Malaysia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Malaysia PVC Window Profile Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Malaysia PVC Window Profile Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Malaysia PVC Window Profile Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local PVC Window Profile Manufacturers in Malaysia

7.2.1 Malaysia Key Local PVC Window Profile Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Malaysia Key Local PVC Window Profile Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Malaysia Key Local PVC Window Profile Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of PVC Window Profile Production Sold in Malaysia and Sold Other Than Malaysia by Manufacturers

7.3 PVC Window Profile Export and Import in Malaysia

7.3.1 Malaysia PVC Window Profile Export Market

7.3.2 Malaysia PVC Window Profile Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Malaysia PVC Window Profile Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on PVC Window Profile Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 PVC Window Profile Distributors and Sales Agents in Malaysia

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of PVC Window Profile in Malaysia

Table 2. Top Players in Malaysia, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Malaysia PVC Window Profile Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Malaysia PVC Window Profile Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Malaysia PVC Window Profile Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. Malaysia PVC Window Profile Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers PVC Window Profile Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. Malaysia Manufacturers PVC Window Profile Product Type

Table 9. List of Malaysia Tier 1 PVC Window Profile Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Window Profile Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – PVC Window Profile Revenue in Malaysia (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – PVC Window Profile Revenue in Malaysia (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – PVC Window Profile Sales in Malaysia (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – PVC Window Profile Sales in Malaysia (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – PVC Window Profile Revenue in Malaysia, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – PVC Window Profile Revenue in Malaysia, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – PVC Window Profile Sales in Malaysia, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – PVC Window Profile Sales in Malaysia, (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. VEKA Corporate Summary

Table 20. VEKA PVC Window Profile Product Offerings

Table 21. VEKA PVC Window Profile Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Profine Group Corporate Summary

Table 23. Profine Group PVC Window Profile Product Offerings

Table 24. Profine Gro