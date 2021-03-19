PVC Window Profile Market in UK – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

PVC Window Profile is that window profile, represented by a three-dimensional closed curve within a particular shape representation, is made of PVC material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Window Profile in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand PVC Window Profile Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand PVC Window Profile Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Thailand PVC Window Profile Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand PVC Window Profile Market 2019 (%)

The global PVC Window Profile market was valued at 341.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 321.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -1.5% during the forecast period. While the PVC Window Profile market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PVC Window Profile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PVC Window Profile production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand PVC Window Profile Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand PVC Window Profile Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Turn and Tilt Windows

Sliding Window

Casement Window

Others

Thailand PVC Window Profile Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand PVC Window Profile Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PVC Window Profile Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PVC Window Profile Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand PVC Window Profile Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Thailand PVC Window Profile Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

VEKA

Profine Group

Deceuninck

Schuco

Aluplast GmbH

Alphacan SpA

Eurocell

Salamander

Rehau

Epwin Group

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVC Window Profile Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand PVC Window Profile Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand PVC Window Profile Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand PVC Window Profile Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand PVC Window Profile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand PVC Window Profile Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVC Window Profile Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand PVC Window Profile Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand PVC Window Profile Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand PVC Window Profile Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand PVC Window Profile Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Window Profile Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers PVC Window Profile Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Window Profile Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 PVC Window Profile Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Window Profile Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand PVC Window Profile Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Turn and Tilt Windows

4.1.3 Sliding Window

4.1.4 Casement Window

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Thailand PVC Window Profile Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand PVC Window Profile Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand PVC Window Profile Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand PVC Window Profile Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand PVC Window Profile Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand PVC Window Profile Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand PVC Window Profile Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand PVC Window Profile Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand PVC Window Profile Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand PVC Window Profile Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential

5.1.3 Commercial

5.2 By Application – Thailand PVC Window Profile Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand PVC Window Profile Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand PVC Window Profile Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand PVC Window Profile Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand PVC Window Profile Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand PVC Window Profile Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand PVC Window Profile Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand PVC Window Profile Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand PVC Window Profile Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 VEKA

6.1.1 VEKA Corporate Summary

6.1.2 VEKA Business Overview

6.1.3 VEKA PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 VEKA Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 VEKA Key News

6.2 Profine Group

6.2.1 Profine Group Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Profine Group Business Overview

6.2.3 Profine Group PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Profine Group Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Profine Group Key News

6.3 Deceuninck

6.3.1 Deceuninck Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Deceuninck Business Overview

6.3.3 Deceuninck PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Deceuninck Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Deceuninck Key News

6.4 Schuco

6.4.1 Schuco Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Schuco Business Overview

6.4.3 Schuco PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Schuco Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Schuco Key News

6.5 Aluplast GmbH

6.5.1 Aluplast GmbH Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Aluplast GmbH Business Overview

6.5.3 Aluplast GmbH PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Aluplast GmbH Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Aluplast GmbH Key News

6.6 Alphacan SpA

6.6.1 Alphacan SpA Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Alphacan SpA Business Overview

6.6.3 Alphacan SpA PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Alphacan SpA Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Alphacan SpA Key News

6.7 Eurocell

6.6.1 Eurocell Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Eurocell Business Overview

6.6.3 Eurocell PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Eurocell Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Eurocell Key News

6.8 Salamander

6.8.1 Salamander Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Salamander Business Overview

6.8.3 Salamander PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Salamander Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Salamander Key News

6.9 Rehau

6.9.1 Rehau Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Rehau Business Overview

6.9.3 Rehau PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Rehau Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Rehau Key News

6.10 Epwin Group

6.10.1 Epwin Group Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Epwin Group Business Overview

6.10.3 Epwin Group PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Epwin Group Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Epwin Group Key News

6.11 Piva Group

6.11.1 Piva Group Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Piva Group PVC Window Profile Business Overview

6.11.3 Piva Group PVC Window Profile Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Piva Group Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Piva Group Key News

7 PVC Window Profile Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 PVC Window Profile Production Capacity and Value in Thailand, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Thailand PVC Window Profile Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Thailand PVC Window Profile Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Thailand PVC Window Profile Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local PVC Window Profile Manufacturers in Thailand

7.2.1 Thailand Key Local PVC Window Profile Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Thailand Key Local PVC Window Profile Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Thailand Key Local PVC Window Profile Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of PVC Window Profile Production Sold in Thailand and Sold Other Than Thailand by Manufacturers

7.3 PVC Window Profile Export and Import in Thailand

7.3.1 Thailand PVC Window Profile Export Market

7.3.2 Thailand PVC Window Profile Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Thailand PVC Window Profile Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on PVC Window Profile Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 PVC Window Profile Distributors and Sales Agents in Thailand

