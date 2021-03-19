Rare Earth Magnet Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

The rare earth permanent magnet material refers to an alloy formed of rare earth metal and a transition metal. This permanent magnet material made by a certain process is extremely magnetic and can be maintained for a long time. Rare earth magnets have been developed for four generations. The first and second generations are RE-Co permanent magnets, ie Co-based permanent magnets: the first generation as type 5 SmCo alloys (SmCo5) and the second generation as Rare-earth Sintered Magnet7 SmCo alloys (Sm2Co17). Since Sm reserve is scare, Co And Ni is also a valuable strategic metal, the first two generations of rare earth permanent magnets have not been widely used,their major market are only for the high-end military area. The third and fourth generation rare earth permanent magnets are RE-FE-B permanent magnets. It is the third generation – NdFeB alloy (Nd2Fe14B), also the most widely used rare earth permanent magnet; the fourth generation is Sm-Fe-N alloy. (Sm2Fe17N3), but Sm-Fe-N alloy has not yet entered the stage of commercial production.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rare Earth Magnet in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market 2019 (%)

The global Rare Earth Magnet market was valued at 7696.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9560.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. While the Rare Earth Magnet market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rare Earth Magnet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rare Earth Magnet production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Rare-earth Sintered Magnet

Rare-earth Bonded Magnet

Others

Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Power Generation

Consumer Goods and Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Rare Earth Magnet Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Rare Earth Magnet Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)

Total Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hitachi Metals Group

Shin-Etsu

TDK

VAC

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

Yunsheng Company

YSM

JL MAG

ZHmag

Jingci Material Science

AT&M

NBJJ

Innuovo Magnetics

SGM

Galaxy Magnetic

Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic

Earth- Panda

Magsuper

Daido Electronics

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rare Earth Magnet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rare Earth Magnet Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rare Earth Magnet Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Rare Earth Magnet Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Earth Magnet Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Rare Earth Magnet Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Earth Magnet Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Rare-earth Sintered Magnet

4.1.3 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Aerospace and Defense

5.1.4 Power Generation

5.1.5 Consumer Goods and Electronics

5.1.6 Industrial Machinery

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Hitachi Metals Group

6.1.1 Hitachi Metals Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Hitachi Metals Group Business Overview

6.1.3 Hitachi Metals Group Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Hitachi Metals Group Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Hitachi Metals Group Key News

6.2 Shin-Etsu

6.2.1 Shin-Etsu Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Shin-Etsu Business Overview

6.2.3 Shin-Etsu Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Shin-Etsu Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Shin-Etsu Key News

6.3 TDK

6.3.1 TDK Corporate Summary

6.3.2 TDK Business Overview

6.3.3 TDK Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 TDK Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 TDK Key News

6.4 VAC

6.4.1 VAC Corporate Summary

6.4.2 VAC Business Overview

6.4.3 VAC Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 VAC Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 VAC Key News

6.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

6.5.1 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Business Overview

6.5.3 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Key News

6.6 Yunsheng Company

6.6.1 Yunsheng Company Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Yunsheng Company Business Overview

6.6.3 Yunsheng Company Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Yunsheng Company Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Yunsheng Company Key News

6.7 YSM

6.6.1 YSM Corporate Summary

6.6.2 YSM Business Overview

6.6.3 YSM Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 YSM Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 YSM Key News

6.8 JL MAG

6.8.1 JL MAG Corporate Summary

6.8.2 JL MAG Business Overview

6.8.3 JL MAG Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 JL MAG Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 JL MAG Key News

6.9 ZHmag

6.9.1 ZHmag Corporate Summary

6.9.2 ZHmag Business Overview

6.9.3 ZHmag Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 ZHmag Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.9.5 ZHmag Key News

6.10 Jingci Material Science

6.10.1 Jingci Material Science Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Jingci Material Science Business Overview

6.10.3 Jingci Material Science Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Jingci Material Science Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Jingci Material Science Key News

6.11 AT&M

6.11.1 AT&M Corporate Summary

6.11.2 AT&M Rare Earth Magnet Business Overview

6.11.3 AT&M Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 AT&M Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.11.5 AT&M Key News

6.12 NBJJ

6.12.1 NBJJ Corporate Summary

6.12.2 NBJJ Rare Earth Magnet Business Overview

6.12.3 NBJJ Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 NBJJ Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.12.5 NBJJ Key News

6.13 Innuovo Magnetics

6.13.1 Innuovo Magnetics Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Innuovo Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Business Overview

6.13.3 Innuovo Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Innuovo Magnetics Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Innuovo Magnetics Key News

6.14 SGM

6.14.1 SGM Corporate Summary

6.14.2 SGM Rare Earth Magnet Business Overview

6.14.3 SGM Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 SGM Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.14.5 SGM Key News

6.15 Galaxy Magnetic

6.15.1 Galaxy Magnetic Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Galaxy Magnetic Rare Earth Magnet Business Overview

6.15.3 Galaxy Magnetic Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Galaxy Magnetic Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Galaxy Magnetic Key News

6.16 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic

6.16.1 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Rare Earth Magnet Business Overview

6.16.3 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Key News

6.17 Earth- Panda

6.17.1 Earth- Panda Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Earth- Panda Rare Earth Magnet Business Overview

6.17.3 Earth- Panda Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Earth- Panda Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Earth- Panda Key News

6.18 Magsuper

6.18.1 Magsuper Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Magsuper Rare Earth Magnet Business Overview

6.18.3 Magsuper Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Magsuper Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Magsuper Key News

6.19 Daido Electronics

6.19.1 Daido Electronics Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Daido Electronics Rare Earth Magnet Business Overview

6.19.3 Daido Electronics Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Daido Electronics Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Daido Electronics Key News

6.20 Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics

6.20.1 Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics Rare Earth Magnet Business Overview

6.20.3 Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics Rare Earth Magnet Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics Key News

7 Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity and Value in Brazil, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturers in Brazil

7.2.1 Brazil Key Local Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Brazil Key Local Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Brazil Key Local Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Rare Earth Magnet Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

7.3 Rare Earth Magnet Export and Import in Brazil

7.3.1 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Export Market

7.3.2 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Rare Earth Magnet Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Rare Earth Magnet Distributors and Sales Agents in Brazil

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Rare Earth Magnet in Brazil

Table 2. Top Players in Brazil, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Companies, (Ton), 2015-2020

Table 6. Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Rare Earth Magnet Price (2015-2020) (US$/Kg)

Table 8. Brazil Manufacturers Rare Earth Magnet Product Type

Table 9. List of Brazil Tier 1 Rare Earth Magnet Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Earth Magnet Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

