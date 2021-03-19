All news

Recruitment Agencies in Italy: ISIC 7491 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Recruitment Agencies market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Business Services.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Recruitment Agencies market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of content

Recruitment Agencies in Italy: ISIC 7491
Euromonitor International
June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024
CHART 2 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
Cost Structure
CHART 3 Cost Structure 2014-2019, LCU million
Market Structure
CHART 4 Market Structure by Buyer 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million
Firmographics
CHART 6 Top Companies’ Shares 2019, % of Turnover
Attractiveness Index
CHART 7 Attractiveness Index in Selected Industries 2019

 

