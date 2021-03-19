Tissue and Hygiene in Saudi Arabia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

COVID-19 has had a generally positive impact on sales of retail tissue and hygiene, with retail tissue seeing greater demand resulting from home seclusion and the desire to adopt greater hygiene practices in view of the infectious nature of the virus. Retail tissue in Saudi Arabia saw minimal impact from stockpiling at the start of the pandemic, but it has experienced a significant boost from Saudi Arabia’s series of lockdowns, curfew and travel restrictions which resulted in more people – men a…
Euromonitor International's Tissue and Hygiene in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of content
Tissue and Hygiene in Saudi Arabia
Euromonitor International
June 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Key developments in 2019 include a plethora of new value-added product launches and intensified in-store and online marketing efforts to boost their sales
Multinational brands continue to play leading roles in retail tissue and hygiene, but private label and local brands are working hard to gain more traction
Prospects look positive, despite COVID-19 and drop in oil prices
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Standard towels with wings continues to account for highest share of sales, but pantyliners and slim/ultra-thin products see higher growth in 2019
Reusable menstrual cups are unavailable in stores and seldom offered online in Saudi Arabia, but Vision 2030 and rising interest in sustainability could change that
Fam launches extensive online educational campaign to promote Fam Protect, a crossover sanitary protection protection/bladder leakage product, in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within sanitary protection
Recovery and opportunities
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
While overall category value sales continue to decline in 2019, strong educational promotion efforts help disposable pants see higher growth in 2019
Pampers partners with Saudi Paediatric Association perform community service that delivers a million preemie diapers to hospitals across Saudi Arabia in 2019
Bambi maintains multifaceted digital marketing campaign, Huggies expands its disposable diapers range and Pureborn is the first to offer organic diapers in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants
Recovery and opportunities
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Moderate/heavy adult incontinence products dominate sales, while light adult incontinence remains in an introductory phase in 2019
Cultural taboos still deter the majority of women from seeking medical advice for incontinence in 2019, so many opt to use feminine hygiene products instead
Tena remains the leading brand, but Fine increases its market penetration, shelf space and further boosts its performance with an online store in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within retail adult incontinence
Recovery and opportunities
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Personal wipes maintains the strongest growth, but all wipes categories continue to gain traction in line with changing lifestyles in 2019
Both international and domestic brands focus on adding value such as higher water concentration in baby wipes and 100% viscose facial cleansing wipes
Greater penetration of wipes in the marketplace boosts growth of wipes in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within wipes
Recovery and opportunities
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Mature market, with very high per capita consumption, is characterised by price promotion, slowing value growth in 2019
Three leading players – two domestic, one international – account for the majority of retail tissue sales in 2019
In 2019, all three leading players introduce innovative retail tissue products to gain higher value share in a mature category
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within retail tissue
Recovery and opportunities
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Saudi Arabia opens its doors to foreign tourists for the first time in 2019, anticipating a boost in tourism that could drive growth of AFH tissue and hygiene
Huge development opportunities seen for the hospitality industry in 2019
Leading local brand Fine Solutions expands its presence in the AFH industry, while Kimberly-Clark’s premium brands gain inroads with growth of luxury hotels in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within away-from-home tissue and hygiene
Recovery and opportunities
