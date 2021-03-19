Title – Global Chilled Vegetables Leaves Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Chilled Vegetables Leaves Market is valued approximately USD XXX Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Chilled vegetable leaves are also known as Leafy green, Salad greens and vegetables green etc. These are plant leaves eaten as a vegetable and sometimes it is accompanied by tender petioles and shoots. It is consumed in order to get enough nutrition such as Vitamin K from it and it discovered from short-lived herbaceous plants such as lettuce and spinach. Whereas, global burden of COVID-19 stimulates the growth of consumer awareness regarding healthy food and nutrition which is expected to drive the growth of chilled vegetables leaves market over the forecast years. As the Fruits and vegetables provide a diversified, flavored, colorful, low caloric, protective, tasty nutrition and micro-nutrient rich diet which is beneficial in avoiding crises of chronic diseases within an individual. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is anticipated towards the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is projected that till 2020, Chronic disease will account for three-quarter of all deaths worldwide including 75% of death due to stroke, 71% of deaths due to ischaemic heart disease and 70% of deaths due to diabetes in developing countries. In Addition, the rising demand of chilled vegetables leaves in end-use industries such as residential and commercial sector drives the growth of market over the forecast years. Absence of standardized regulation regarding usage of chilled vegetables leaves in treatment of chronic diseases is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Chilled Vegetables Leaves market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in innovation and technological advancement in processing of chilled vegetables leaves in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising demand from end-use industries and increasing incidence of chronic diseases across the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Chilled Vegetables Leaves market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Gotham Greens

Kitazawa Seed Company

Del Monte Fresh Produce

W. Atlee Burpee Company Gowan Group

Bonnie Plants

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Common Leafy Vegetables

Cabbage leafy Vegetables

Others

By End-User:

Commercial

Residential

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Chilled Vegetables Leaves Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

