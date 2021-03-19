Title – Global Deep Brain Simulation Devices Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Deep Brain Simulation Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 0.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 9.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Deep brain simulation (DBS) is a surgical procedure used in the treatment of various neurological disorders such as debilitating motor symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease (PD), essential tremor and dystonia. DBS therapy is generally advised to the patients who do not respond to medicines for five years. In this therapy, electrodes are inserted in particular areas of affected brain, which delivers electrical impulses that control abnormal impulses. Further, this treatment is permitted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for patients who cannot have epilepsy surgery, that separates or eliminates the part of the brain that causes seizures. Rise in prevalence of neurological disease such as Parkinson, surging investment for neurological R&D, and escalating demand for minimally invasive techniques due to enhanced patient outcomes are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to study of Global Burden of Disease 2015, it is estimated that the prevalence of Parkinson’s disease to be approximately 6.2 million people worldwide in 2015 and it would reach approximately 13 million people with Parkinson’s by 2040. Also, numerous Parkinson’s Disease Foundation reveals that approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every year. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of deep brain simulation devices across the world. However, the availability of other treatment options such as drug therapies and surgeries and stringent regulatory framework are some major factors expected to impede the growth of global deep brain simulation devices market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Deep Brain Simulation Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing number of patients diagnosed with Parkinson, along with the wide availability of technologically advanced deep brain stimulation devices in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period, due to rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders aided with unmet demand for effective and long-term solutions in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

Functional Neuromodulation Ltd.

Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd.

NeuroPace, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

Dual Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

By Application:

Pain Management

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Essential Tremor

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Neurology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Deep Brain Simulation Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

