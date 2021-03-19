Title – Global Fetal Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Fetal Monitoring Devices Market is valued approximately USD 1688.7 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A fetal monitoring device is a fundamental device which is used for monitoring uterine contractions during labor. It is a diagnostic tool that is used to monitor the movement and the heart rate of the fetus and maternal contractions. It has prominent application in monitoring the health of unborn baby to ensure a safe birth and includes monitoring of chronic lung diseases, mental retardation, neonatal diseases, hypothermia, vision & hearing problems, and jaundice. The global burden of COVID-19 results in larger demand of fetal monitoring devices to monitor health of fetus and maternal contraction and ensure whether child is infected of corona or not. It has huge demand across the globe due to the prominent offering before the child birth, therefore the global rise in birth rates and preterm births is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Statista 2017, Nigeria accounts for the largest share in the fertility rate with over 6.49 children per women, followed by Angola, Mali, Burundi, Somalia that is 6.16, 6.01, 5.99, and 5.80 children per women, respectively. In addition, favorable government initiative for providing better healthcare facilities to pregnant women is expected to accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high cost of equipment and stringent regulatory procedures associated with the use of Fetal monitoring devices is hampering the growth of market over the forthcoming period.
The regional analysis of global Fetal Monitoring Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of favorable government initiatives along with adoption of advanced technology in Fetal monitoring devices market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising birth rates and preterm births in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fetal Monitoring Devices market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Analogic Corporation
Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc.
Ge Healthcare
Koninklijke Philips N.V
Siemens Healthcare
Covidien PLC
Arjohuntleigh
Neoventa Medical AB
Natus Medical Incorporated
Spacelabs Healthcare
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Instruments & consumables
Software
By Portability:
Non-Portable system
Portable System
By Method:
Non-Invasive Method
Invasive Method
By Application:
Antepartum Fetal Monitoring
Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring
By End-user:
Hospital
Clinics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Fetal Monitoring Devices Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Custom Higher Education Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Custom Higher Education Market, by Product, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Custom Higher Education Market, by Portability, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Custom Higher Education Market, by Method, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.5. Custom Higher Education Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.6. Custom Higher Education Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Custom Higher Education Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Custom Higher Education Market Dynamics
3.1. Custom Higher Education Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Custom Higher Education Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Custom Higher Education Market, by Product
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Custom Higher Education Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Custom Higher Education Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Million)
5.4. Custom Higher Education Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Instruments & consumables
5.4.2. Software
….continued
