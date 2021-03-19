Title – Global Indirect Calorimeter Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Indirect Calorimeter Market is valued approximately at USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Indirect calorimeter is a type of medical device used to measure the human body’s heat. This is a non-invasive and extremely sensitive device that accurately measure the energy expenditure of human body. They are mostly used at fitness labs and healthcare facilities to analyze metabolic processes. The indirect calorimeters are used in diversified areas such as nutrient assimilation, obesity pathogenesis and nutritional assessment. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 and the implementation of strong actions on movement of people, goods & services by the government have a short-term impact on the indirect calorimeter industry thus, affecting the production and supply chain . Therefore, the market will grow at low rate in the recent year. Growing cases of obesity, rising number of illness in neonatal and pediatric patients, and technological advancements in indirect calorimeter are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, the rate of obesity cases has nearly tripled from 1975. Also, as per WHO 2018 report on “Obesity and Overweight” estimated that over 1.9 billion adults (18 years and older) were overweight in 2018, of which, more than 650 million were obese. This accounts for almost 39% of adults who were overweight and 13% who were obese around the world. This factor would boost the demand for indirect calorimeter around the world. In addition, high cost of devices and stringent regulatory norms for product approval are some major forces limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Indirect Calorimeter market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increased number of obese populations, along with the presence of better healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the large patient population with poorly controlled symptoms, coupled with rise in healthcare expenditure in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cosmed Srl

MGC Diagnostics

Microlife USA Inc.

Pacific Medico Co. Ltd.

Korr Medical Technologies Inc.

Maastricht Instruments BV

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Parvo Medics

GE Healthcare

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Standalone

Portable

By End-User:

Hospital (Critical Care)

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Indirect Calorimeter Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Indirect Calorimeter Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Indirect Calorimeter Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Indirect Calorimeter Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Indirect Calorimeter Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Indirect Calorimeter Market Dynamics

3.1. Indirect Calorimeter Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Indirect Calorimeter Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Indirect Calorimeter Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Indirect Calorimeter Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Indirect Calorimeter Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Indirect Calorimeter Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Standalone

5.4.2. Portable

Chapter 6. Global Indirect Calorimeter Market, by End-User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Indirect Calorimeter Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Indirect Calorimeter Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Indirect Calorimeter Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hospital (Critical Care)

6.4.2. Diagnostic Centers

6.4.3. Research Institutes

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Indirect Calorimeter Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Indirect Calorimeter Market, Regional Market Snapshot

….continued

