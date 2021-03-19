Title – Global Lopinavir and Ritonavir Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Lopinavir and Ritonavir Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Lopinavir and ritonavir are antiviral drugs used in combination to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). This combination of drug is used with other HIV medications to help control HIV disease. It facilitates to reduce the amount of HIV in the patient body so as immune system can work well. This drug decreases the chance of catching HIV complications (such as new infections, cancer) and enhances quality of life. The combination of this drug belongs to a class of drugs known as HIV protease inhibitors. Increasing cases of HIV patients is one of the prominent factors contributing towards the market growth. For instance, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services has estimated that about 37.9 million people living with HIV in 2018 globally, an increase 8 million since 2010. Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 and ongoing clinical trails to test the efficacy of lopinavir and ritonavir in COVID-19 treatment is likely to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. For instance, on April 2020, researchers at the Jin Yin-Tan Hospital China, found that the combination of lopinavir-ritonavir HIV antivirals led to rapid symptom improvement in COVID-19 patients. However, unwanted health effects impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.
The regional analysis of global Lopinavir and Ritonavir market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing government funding along with high incidences of HIV infection in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, HIV epidemic would create lucrative growth prospects for the Lopinavir and Ritonavir market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
AbbVie Inc.
Lannett Co Inc.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Cipla Limited
Mylan N.V.
Hetero Drugs
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Rewine Pharmaceutical
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Tablet
Capsule
Oral solution
By Application:
Adults
Children 14 days of age and older
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Lopinavir and Ritonavir Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1.Executive Summary
1.1.Market Snapshot
1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1.Lopinavir and Ritonavir Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2.Lopinavir and Ritonavir Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3.Lopinavir and Ritonavir Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.Key Trends
1.4.Estimation Methodology
1.5.Research Assumption
Chapter 2.Global Lopinavir and Ritonavir Market Definition and Scope
2.1.Objective of the Study
2.2.Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1.Scope of the Study
2.2.2.Industry Evolution
2.3.Years Considered for the Study
2.4.Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3.Global Lopinavir and Ritonavir Market Dynamics
3.1.Lopinavir and Ritonavir Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1.Market Drivers
3.1.2.Market Challenges
3.1.3.Market Opportunities
Chapter 4.Global Lopinavir and Ritonavir Market: Industry Analysis
4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2.PEST Analysis
4.2.1.Political
4.2.2.Economical
4.2.3.Social
4.2.4.Technological
4.3.Investment Adoption Model
4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5.Global Lopinavir and Ritonavir Market, by Type
5.1.Market Snapshot
….continued
