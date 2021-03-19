Title – Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Neonatal Phototherapy Devices market is facing challenges because of temporary shutdown of manufacturing and distribution channel of Neonatal Phototherapy Devices across the world. Neonatal phototherapy devices are medical devices used in the treatment of neonatal jaundice. It mainly occurs in newborn babies and if untreated, it may cause severe hyperbilirubinemia which leads to neurological damage or death. The rise in government plans, regulations, and interventions aimed at establishing advanced healthcare infrastructure as well as rising adoption of technologically advanced neonatal phototherapy devices are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Indian Brand Equity Foundation, The Government of India is planning to increase public health spending to 2.5 per cent of the country’s GDP by 2025. Also, there has been seen rise in Government expenditure on the health sector 1.4 per cent in 2018 from 1.2 per cent in 2014. However, lack of skilled professionals, and unavailability of devices in rural areas are the major factor restraining the growth of global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medela AG

Novos Medical Systems

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Weyer GmbH

General Electric Company

BabyBloom Healthcare BV

Natus Medical Incorporated

Atom Medical Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Flexible Phototherapy Lamps

Traditional Phototherapy Lamps

Phototherapy Beds

By Application:

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market Dynamics

3.1.Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market, by Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4.Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Flexible Phototherapy Lamps

5.4.2.Traditional Phototherapy Lamps

5.4.3.Phototherapy Beds

Chapter 6.Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market, by Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

….continued

