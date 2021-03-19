Title – Global Oatmeal Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Oatmeal Market is valued approximately at USD 10.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.3% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the market has facing the decline in consumption of oatmeal because of temporary shutdown of manufacturing and distribution channel across the world. Oatmeal is mostly used in breakfast cereal by many people across the world. Oat grains are processed, crushed, rolled or steel-cut to make coarse oatmeal. It is consumed for its high nutrient content, which includes high protein, starchy carbohydrates, vitamin, dietary fiber, mineral and are also rich in anti-oxidants and contains over 26 bioactive substances helps the body in safeguarding against chronic diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. The increase in preference for healthy meals and surge in demand for convenience food are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, changing in eating habits of the consumers and high amounts of protein, driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, introduction of innovative products and other strategic alliance by various market player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance, as per company’s news release in March 2020, Nature’s Path Foods, Inc. launched first line of Regenerative Organic Certified Instant Oatmeal. Regenerative organic agriculture is a holistic system that aims to sequester carbon through a combination of techniques including cover crops, soil maintenance, reduced tillage frequency, adoption of new weed control tools, increased plant diversity, and soil testing. However, availability of substitutes such as quinoa, buckwheat, brown rice, and cornflakes is the major factor restraining the growth of global Oatmeal market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Oatmeal market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world due to the increased penetration of breakfast cereal products in the Asia-Pacific. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nature’s Path Foods, Inc.

Nestlé S.A

Kellogg NA Co.

General Mills, Inc.

Hamlyn’s Of Scotland

World Finer Foods

Weetabix Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Bagrry’s India Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Whole Oat Groats

Steel Cut Oats

Scottish Oats

Regular Rolled Oats

Quick Rolled Oats

Instant Oats

Others

By Application:

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Specialty Retailers

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Oatmeal Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

