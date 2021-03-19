All news

Title – Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market is valued approximately at USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. A voice prosthesis device is a type of artificial device made of a biocompatible material (such as silicon), which is used in concurrence with voice therapy to help laryngectomized patients to communicate. These devices are placed in the tracheoesophageal puncture. These devices are groundbreaking product for the patients who are experiencing voice problem. Now a days, the surgery process has become advanced that creates less complications for fixing the voice prosthesis device inside the patient. The suitability of these devices is also superior with less immunological complexities. Further, the most concerned patients belong to the age group of 35 to 55 years, owing to excessive consumption of alcohol and other carcinogens. The outbreak of COVID-19 around the world prompting the shutdown of much of civilized life, which results that MedTech companies are largely insulated from economic disruptions due to steady demand for medical device products and procedures are great affecting thereby, the demand for voice prosthesis devices is substantially decline in the hard time of COVID-19 crisis . Rising cases of laryngeal cancer and voice problem, favorable reimbursement policies, presence of a large target patient population and growing patient awareness about the benefits of voice prosthesis devices are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, over 13,150 new cases of laryngeal cancer were registered in 2018, which is almost 0.8% of all new cancer cases. Similarly, as per the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), more than 7.5 million people in U.S are suffering from voice problem in 2016. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of Voice Prosthesis Devices around the world. However, high procurement and maintenance cost and complications associated with voice these devices are some other factor limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Voice Prosthesis Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increased prevalence of voice disorders, along with the rising healthcare expenditure and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the increasing prevalence of voice-related disorder, coupled with rising consumption of alcohol & tobacco in the countries such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:
Atos Medical
Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Sonova
Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik – Vertrieb GmbH
InHealth Technologies
HEIMOMED Heinze
Smiths Medical, Inc.
Servona GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:
Non-dwelling Voice Prosthesis Devices
In-dwelling Voice Prosthesis Devices

By Valve Type:
Blom-Singer
Provox
Groningen Valve

By End-User:
Hospital
Clinics
Others

By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Voice Prosthesis Devices Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Voice Prosthesis Devices Market, by Product Type, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Voice Prosthesis Devices Market, by Valve Type, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Voice Prosthesis Devices Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Dynamics
3.1. Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market, by Product Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market by Product Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)
5.4. Voice Prosthesis Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Non-dwelling Voice Prosthesis Devices
5.4.2. In-dwelling Voice Prosthesis Devices
Chapter 6. Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market, by Valve Type

….continued

