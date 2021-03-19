All news

Wipes in Saudi Arabia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Wipes in Saudi Arabia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Baby wipes continued to be the main growth driver within wipes in 2019, as consumers use the product for multiple purposes and consider such wipes to be convenient and more user friendly because of their chemical and fragrance-free properties. The second largest category, cosmetic wipes, continued to see strong growth as well, in line with an increasing number of women working outside the home and rising disposable income. Overall, changing lifestyles, higher employment for women and the search…

Sample free link:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947107-wipes-in-saudi-arabia

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-retail-analytics-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-orthopedic-orthotics-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-08

Table of content

Wipes in Saudi Arabia
Euromonitor International
June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Personal wipes maintains the strongest growth, but all wipes categories continue to gain traction in line with changing lifestyles in 2019
Both international and domestic brands focus on adding value such as higher water concentration in baby wipes and 100% viscose facial cleansing wipes
Greater penetration of wipes in the marketplace boosts growth of wipes in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within wipes
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Key developments in 2019 include a plethora of new value-added product launches and intensified in-store and online marketing efforts to boost their sales
Multinational brands continue to play leading roles in retail tissue and hygiene, but private label and local brands are working hard to gain more traction
Prospects look positive, despite COVID-19 and drop in oil prices
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 11 Households 2014-2019
Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Households 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 16 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 17 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 18 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2015-2019
Table 19 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2016-2019
Table 20 Penetration of Private Label in Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 21 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 22 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 23 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 24 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources

 

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

 

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Market Analysis Comptroller Software Industry by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021 – 2026

mangesh

The latest research on Comptroller Software Market concisely segments the industry based on types, applications, end-use industries, key regions, and competitive landscape. Also, the report provides a detailed evaluation of the gross profit, market share, sales volume, revenue structure, growth rate, and the financial position of the major market players. The scope of development for […]
All news

Vacuum Metallizer Market Size, Growth And Key Players- BOBST, Vacuum Metallizing Limited(CA), Perry Videx, Nordmeccanica, Qingzhou Baofeng Coating Technique

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Vacuum Metallizer Market. Global Vacuum Metallizer Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the Vacuum Metallizer […]
All news

Automatic Voltage Regulator (AVR) Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2021–2030

atul

The Global Automatic Voltage Regulator (AVR) market is expected to show an upward curve of revenues during the assessment period of 2020 to 2030, highlighted by the latest research report by ResearchMoz. The purpose of this report is to give reliable data as well as statistics on all critical factors, which highlight positive as well […]