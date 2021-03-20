Trail Running Shoes Market 2021: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027 | Brooks, Salomon, New Balance

Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market is valued approximately at USD 6.85 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.10% over the forecast period 2019-2026. This technology encompasses a wide range of rapidly changing methods and equipment, varying from energy generation techniques to non-toxic cleaning products. The green technology has short-term as well as long-term impact on the environment. Energy efficiency, renewable resources, recycling, issues about health & safety and many others are all about producing a green technology. Increasing awareness about environmental concern, government initiatives to confront climate change and air pollution and modernization of IT and telecom infrastructure for low carbon emission are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) initiated by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. This initiative aims to tackle the problem of air pollution across the country in a broad manner with objectives to attain 20% to 30% reduction in PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations by 2024. This in turn is projected to augment the demand of green technology and sustainability solutions. However, high product cost associated with green technology solutions is the major factor constraining the growth of global green technology and sustainability market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Green Technology and Sustainability Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the maximum developments in the green technology and sustainability space in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Due to high investment on overhauling their domestic infrastructure, green technology and sustainability solutions is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the Asia-Pacific market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
General Electric
IBM
Microsoft Corporation
Enablon North America Corp.
Enviance
Sensus
Taranis
Trace Genomics Inc.
Lo3 Energy, Inc.
Moore & Gasperecz Global (ehsAI)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
IoT
AI & Analytics
Digital Twin
Cloud Computing Security
Blockchain
By Application:
Green Building
Carbon Footprint Management
Weather Monitoring & Forecasting
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Green Technology and Sustainability Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Green Technology and Sustainability Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Green Technology and Sustainability Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Dynamics
3.1. Green Technology and Sustainability Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market, by Technology
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Green Technology and Sustainability Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. IoT
5.4.2. AI & Analytics
5.4.3. Digital Twin
5.4.4. Cloud Computing Security
5.4.5. Blockchain
Chapter 6. Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Green Technology and Sustainability Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Green Building
6.4.2. Carbon Footprint Management
6.4.3. Weather Monitoring & Forecasting
6.4.4. Others
….. continued
