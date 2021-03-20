How Will Global Resolvers Market React from 2021 Onwards?

Global Lecture Capture Systems Market is valued approximately USD 2.99 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.09% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Lecture capture system is an automated audio-video recording solution that consists of software and hardware that can capture the classroom lectures, computer screen, webcam, audio from microphone, etc. Growing demand for distance learning and education is fueling the Global Lecture Capture Systems Market growth. The initiatives taken from government to promote digital learning, environmental concerns and the increase in penetration of mobile devices has fueled the market growth. Also, increased collaboration between software, hardware and educational content providers is contributing to the market growth. For instance: In September 2018, Manchester Metropolitan University (ManMet) launched a Lecture capture initiative to enable students to view course content whenever they want. A partnership with video capture platform Echo360, ManMet provides students to revise and recap the recorded lecture content. Moreover, rising use of IT infrastructure in education and increasing corporate investment in training employees through E-learning are the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, the stringent regulations and policies for the content creation and the rigid cyber laws are few factors anticipated to hindering the growth of global Lecture Capture Systems market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://marketresearchfuture.ideascale.com/a/dtd/Shape-Memory-Alloys-Global-Market-Growth-by-Industry-Size-Share/252228-47055?submitted=1

The regional analysis of global Lecture Capture Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early technological advancements and awareness amongst people pertaining to online education. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as the rising number of government initiatives to promote digital education, growth in awareness related to distance learning and rise in popularity on online education would create lucrative growth opportunities for the Lecture Capture Systems market across the region.

ALSO READ : http://energyandpower.mystrikingly.com/blog/sodium-sulfur-battery-market-status-price-business-opportunities-key

Major market player included in this report are:

Echo360, Inc

Kaltura, Inc.

Panopto

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Yuja Corporation

Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Vbrick

Mcgraw-Hill Education, Inc.

Techsmith Corporation

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/30/1893781/0/en/Caprolactam-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-14-9-Million-at-a-CAGR-of-8-1-by-2022-Caprolactam-Industry-Progress-to-Draw-on-Its-Excellent-Features.html

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Hardware

Software

By Service Type:

Professional Services

Integration and Maintenance Services

Training Services

By End User:

Educational Institutions

Corporate

By Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Lecture Capture Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Lecture Capture Systems Market, by Solution, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Lecture Capture Systems Market, by Service Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Lecture Capture Systems Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Lecture Capture Systems Market, by Deployment Model, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Lecture Capture Systems Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Lecture Capture Systems Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Sensor Type Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Lecture Capture Systems Market Dynamics

3.1. Lecture Capture Systems Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Lecture Capture Systems Market Sensor Type Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Lecture Capture Systems Market, by Solution

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Lecture Capture Systems Market by Solution, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Lecture Capture Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Solution 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Lecture Capture Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Hardware

5.4.2. Software

Chapter 6. Global Lecture Capture Systems Market, by Service Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Lecture Capture Systems Market by Service Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Lecture Capture Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service Type, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Lecture Capture Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Professional Services

6.4.2. Integration and Maintenance Services

6.4.3. Training Services

Chapter 7. Global Lecture Capture Systems Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Lecture Capture Systems Market by End-User Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Lecture Capture Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User Industry, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Lecture Capture Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Educational Institutions

7.4.2. Corporate

Chapter 8. Global Lecture Capture Systems Market, by Deployment Model

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Lecture Capture Systems Market by Deployment Model, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Lecture Capture Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Model, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Lecture Capture Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Cloud

8.4.2. On-Premises

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105