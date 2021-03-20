As local consumers are exposed to a global consumption environment, brand awareness and availability influence their purchasing decisions; often recreating positive consumption experiences based on aspirational expectations and budget capabilities. In such a context, pricing and promotional campaigns continued to increase the penetration of recognised and affordable global brands targeted towards middle-income consumers, who opted to upgrade their drinking preferences, whilst adopting more moder…
Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803335-alcoholic-drinks-in-costa-rica
Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2013-2017), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pump-jack-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-02
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-kombucha-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-07
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALCOHOLIC DRINKS IN COSTA RICA
Euromonitor International
July 2018
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
Brand Positioning, Availability and Affordability Set the Pace in Alcoholic Drinks
Stable Growth Rates and Pricing Updates Continue To Set the Pace in Alcoholic Drinks
Major Local Manufacturers and Distributors Continue To Set the Pace in Costa Rica
Modern Grocery Retailers Gain Penetration Across All Categories
Segmentation and Innovation Are Anticipated To Continue Driving Demand
Market Background
Legislation
Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2012-2017
Taxation and Duty Levies
Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2017
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Outlook
Summary 2 Key New Product Developments 2017
Market Indicators
Table 2 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2012-2017
Market Data
Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2012-2017
Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2017
Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2017
Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2017
Table 10 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2017
Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2013-2017
Table 12 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2012-2017
Table 13 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2017
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2017-2022
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2017-2022
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2017-2022
Definitions
Sources
Summary 3 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Polarisation Continues in Beer
Innovation Leads To the Expansion of Added-value Proposals
the On-trade Channel Is Anticipated To Keep Leading Beer Culture
Competitive Landscape
Florida Bebidas Continues To Set the Pace
Innovation and Pricing Characterise the Competition
Florida Bebidas Against the Rest of the World
Category Background
Summary 4 Lager by Price Band 2017
Table 18 Number of Breweries 2012-2017
Category Data
Table 19 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2012-2017
Table 20 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2012-2017
Table 21 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 22 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 23 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2012-2017
Table 24 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2012-2017
Table 25 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 26 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 27 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2013-2017
Table 28 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2013-2017
Table 29 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2017
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2017-2022
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2017-2022
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2017-2022
Prospects
Headlines
Prospects
New Flavour Extensions and Packaging Updates Continue To Boost Sales
Further Segmentation Over the Coming Five Years
Niche Development Opportunities
Competitive Landscape
Florida Bebidas Maintains Its Dominant Position
New Competitors Are Anticipated To Increase Their Penetration To 2022
Florida Bebidas Will Have To Respond
Category Data
Table 34 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: Total Volume 2012-2017
Table 35 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: Total Value 2012-2017
Table 36 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 37 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: % Total Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 38 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2012-2017
Table 39 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2012-2017
Table 40 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 41 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 42 GBO Company Shares of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes: % Total Volume 2013-2017
Table 43 NBO Company Shares of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes: % Total Volume 2013-2017
Table 44 LBN Brand Shares of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes: % Total Volume 2014-2017
Table 45 Forecast Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: Total Volume 2017-2022
Table 46 Forecast Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: Total Value 2017-2022
Table 47 Forecast Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 48 Forecast Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: % Total Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Brand Awareness, Availability and Affordability Continue To Drive Sales
Lifestyle Aspirations and Global Consumption Trends Boost Imported Spirits
Continued Innovation in Global Flagship Brand Extensions
Competitive Landscape
Florida Bebidas Leads in Value Terms
Fanal Remains Ahead in Volume Terms
Pricing, Brand Awareness and Availability Will Continue To Drive Sales
Category Data
Table 49 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2012-2017
Table 50 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2012-2017
Table 51 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 52 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 53 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2012-2017
Table 54 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2012-2017
Table 55 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 56 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 57 GBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2013-2017
Table 58 NBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2013-2017
Table 59 LBN Brand Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2014-2017
Table 60 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2017-2022
Table 61 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2017-2022
Table 62 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 63 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Specialisation Leverages Blends, Origin and Sustainability
Promotion, Awareness and Affordability Drive Sales of Local Wines
Further Levels of Innovation Anticipated
Competitive Landscape
Florida Bebidas Remains Ahead in Wine
Wine Remains A Fragmented Category
Experience-based Promotional Activities Are Set To Drive Sales To 2022
Category Data
Table 64 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2012-2017
Table 65 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2012-2017
Table 66 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 67 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 68 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2012-2017
Table 69 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2012-2017
Table 70 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 71 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 72 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2017-2022
Table 73 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2017-2022
Table 74 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 75 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2017-2022
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/