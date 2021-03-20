As local consumers are exposed to a global consumption environment, brand awareness and availability influence their purchasing decisions; often recreating positive consumption experiences based on aspirational expectations and budget capabilities. In such a context, pricing and promotional campaigns continued to increase the penetration of recognised and affordable global brands targeted towards middle-income consumers, who opted to upgrade their drinking preferences, whilst adopting more moder…

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALCOHOLIC DRINKS IN COSTA RICA

Euromonitor International

July 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Brand Positioning, Availability and Affordability Set the Pace in Alcoholic Drinks

Stable Growth Rates and Pricing Updates Continue To Set the Pace in Alcoholic Drinks

Major Local Manufacturers and Distributors Continue To Set the Pace in Costa Rica

Modern Grocery Retailers Gain Penetration Across All Categories

Segmentation and Innovation Are Anticipated To Continue Driving Demand

Market Background

Legislation

Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2012-2017

Taxation and Duty Levies

Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2017

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Summary 2 Key New Product Developments 2017

Market Indicators

Table 2 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2017

Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2017

Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2017

Table 10 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2017

Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2013-2017

Table 12 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2012-2017

Table 13 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2017

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2017-2022

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2017-2022

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2017-2022

Definitions

Sources

Summary 3 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Polarisation Continues in Beer

Innovation Leads To the Expansion of Added-value Proposals

the On-trade Channel Is Anticipated To Keep Leading Beer Culture

Competitive Landscape

Florida Bebidas Continues To Set the Pace

Innovation and Pricing Characterise the Competition

Florida Bebidas Against the Rest of the World

Category Background

Summary 4 Lager by Price Band 2017

Table 18 Number of Breweries 2012-2017

Category Data

Table 19 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2012-2017

Table 20 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2012-2017

Table 21 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 22 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 23 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2012-2017

Table 24 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2012-2017

Table 25 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 26 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 27 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2013-2017

Table 28 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2013-2017

Table 29 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2017

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2017-2022

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2017-2022

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2017-2022

Prospects

Headlines

Prospects

New Flavour Extensions and Packaging Updates Continue To Boost Sales

Further Segmentation Over the Coming Five Years

Niche Development Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Florida Bebidas Maintains Its Dominant Position

New Competitors Are Anticipated To Increase Their Penetration To 2022

Florida Bebidas Will Have To Respond

Category Data

Table 34 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: Total Volume 2012-2017

Table 35 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: Total Value 2012-2017

Table 36 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 37 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: % Total Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 38 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2012-2017

Table 39 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2012-2017

Table 40 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 41 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 42 GBO Company Shares of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes: % Total Volume 2013-2017

Table 43 NBO Company Shares of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes: % Total Volume 2013-2017

Table 44 LBN Brand Shares of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes: % Total Volume 2014-2017

Table 45 Forecast Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: Total Volume 2017-2022

Table 46 Forecast Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: Total Value 2017-2022

Table 47 Forecast Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 48 Forecast Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: % Total Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Brand Awareness, Availability and Affordability Continue To Drive Sales

Lifestyle Aspirations and Global Consumption Trends Boost Imported Spirits

Continued Innovation in Global Flagship Brand Extensions

Competitive Landscape

Florida Bebidas Leads in Value Terms

Fanal Remains Ahead in Volume Terms

Pricing, Brand Awareness and Availability Will Continue To Drive Sales

Category Data

Table 49 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2012-2017

Table 50 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2012-2017

Table 51 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 52 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 53 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2012-2017

Table 54 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2012-2017

Table 55 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 56 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 57 GBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2013-2017

Table 58 NBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2013-2017

Table 59 LBN Brand Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2014-2017

Table 60 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2017-2022

Table 61 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2017-2022

Table 62 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 63 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Specialisation Leverages Blends, Origin and Sustainability

Promotion, Awareness and Affordability Drive Sales of Local Wines

Further Levels of Innovation Anticipated

Competitive Landscape

Florida Bebidas Remains Ahead in Wine

Wine Remains A Fragmented Category

Experience-based Promotional Activities Are Set To Drive Sales To 2022

Category Data

Table 64 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2012-2017

Table 65 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2012-2017

Table 66 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 67 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 68 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2012-2017

Table 69 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2012-2017

Table 70 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 71 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 72 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2017-2022

Table 73 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2017-2022

Table 74 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 75 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2017-2022

