Alcoholic drinks recorded positive growth in volume and current value terms in 2017. However, categories such as beer have begun to show signs of maturity, after displaying a double-digit growth rate over the review period. Beer managed to maintain its large consumer base, but its growth rate has decelerated, since now it caters to a wide consumer base and therefore growing maturity makes it difficult to maintain double-digit growth rates.

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2013-2017), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Positive Growth Registered in 2017

Sophistication Drives Sales

Domestic Company Cervecería Centroamericana SA Leads Alcoholic Drinks

Traditional Grocery Retailers Is Strongest Distribution Channel

Strong Forecast Performance Expected

Market Background

Legislation

Taxation and Duty Levies

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators

Definitions

Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Beer Begins To Show Signs of Maturity

Artisanal Beer A Growing Niche

Young Consumers Prefer Beer

Competitive Landscape

Two Companies Dominate Beer

2017 New Product Launches

Private Label Sales of Beer Are Non-existent

Category Background

Prospects

Headlines

Prospects

Rtds – the New Strategy of Spirits Companies To Attract Consumers

Spirit-based Rtds Dominate

Off-trade Versus On-trade Sales

Competitive Landscape

Industrias Licoreras De Guatemala SA Leads

Domestic Brands Dominate

Mid-priced Rtds Lead Sales

Category Data

Headlines

Prospects

Healthy Growth Rate Witnessed in 2017

Gin, A Growing Trend in Guatemala City

Mixology: A New Trend Beginning To Emerge

Competitive Landscape

Industrias Licoreras De Guatemala SA Leads Spirits

Lower Alcohol Spirits Emerge

Promotions of Spirits To Motivate Consumption

Category Data

Headlines

Prospects

Consumer Base of Wine

Off-trade Sales Are Predominant

Marketing Campaigns of Wine

Competitive Landscape

Wine Is Highly Fragmented

Price Segments of Wine Sold in Guatemala

Wine by the Glass

Category Data

