Alcoholic drinks recorded positive growth in volume and current value terms in 2017. However, categories such as beer have begun to show signs of maturity, after displaying a double-digit growth rate over the review period. Beer managed to maintain its large consumer base, but its growth rate has decelerated, since now it caters to a wide consumer base and therefore growing maturity makes it difficult to maintain double-digit growth rates.
Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2013-2017), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
Positive Growth Registered in 2017
Sophistication Drives Sales
Domestic Company Cervecería Centroamericana SA Leads Alcoholic Drinks
Traditional Grocery Retailers Is Strongest Distribution Channel
Strong Forecast Performance Expected
Market Background
Legislation
Taxation and Duty Levies
Table 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Key New Product Launches
Outlook
Summary 1 Key New Product Developments
Market Indicators
Table 2 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2012-2017
Market Data
Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2012-2017
Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2017
Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2017
Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2017
Table 10 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2017
Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2013-2017
Table 12 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2012-2017
Table 13 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2017
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2017-2022
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2017-2022
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2017-2022
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Beer Begins To Show Signs of Maturity
Artisanal Beer A Growing Niche
Young Consumers Prefer Beer
Competitive Landscape
Two Companies Dominate Beer
2017 New Product Launches
Private Label Sales of Beer Are Non-existent
Category Background
Summary 3 Lager by Price Band
Table 18 Number of Breweries
Category Data
Table 19 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2012-2017
Table 20 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2012-2017
Table 21 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 22 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 23 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2012-2017
Table 24 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2012-2017
Table 25 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 26 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 27 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2013-2017
Table 28 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2013-2017
Table 29 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2017
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2017-2022
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2017-2022
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2017-2022
Prospects
Headlines
Prospects
Rtds – the New Strategy of Spirits Companies To Attract Consumers
Spirit-based Rtds Dominate
Off-trade Versus On-trade Sales
Competitive Landscape
Industrias Licoreras De Guatemala SA Leads
Domestic Brands Dominate
Mid-priced Rtds Lead Sales
Category Data
Table 34 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: Total Volume 2012-2017
Table 35 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: Total Value 2012-2017
Table 36 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 37 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: % Total Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 38 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2012-2017
Table 39 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2012-2017
Table 40 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 41 Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 42 GBO Company Shares of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes: % Total Volume 2013-2017
Table 43 NBO Company Shares of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes: % Total Volume 2013-2017
Table 44 LBN Brand Shares of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes: % Total Volume 2014-2017
Table 45 Forecast Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: Total Volume 2017-2022
Table 46 Forecast Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: Total Value 2017-2022
Table 47 Forecast Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 48 Forecast Sales of RTDS/High-Strength Premixes by Category: % Total Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Healthy Growth Rate Witnessed in 2017
Gin, A Growing Trend in Guatemala City
Mixology: A New Trend Beginning To Emerge
Competitive Landscape
Industrias Licoreras De Guatemala SA Leads Spirits
Lower Alcohol Spirits Emerge
Promotions of Spirits To Motivate Consumption
Category Data
Table 49 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2012-2017
Table 50 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2012-2017
Table 51 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 52 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 53 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2012-2017
Table 54 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2012-2017
Table 55 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 56 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 57 GBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2013-2017
Table 58 NBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2013-2017
Table 59 LBN Brand Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2014-2017
Table 60 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2017-2022
Table 61 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2017-2022
Table 62 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 63 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Consumer Base of Wine
Off-trade Sales Are Predominant
Marketing Campaigns of Wine
Competitive Landscape
Wine Is Highly Fragmented
Price Segments of Wine Sold in Guatemala
Wine by the Glass
Category Data
Table 64 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2012-2017
Table 65 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2012-2017
Table 66 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 67 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 68 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2012-2017
Table 69 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2012-2017
Table 70 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 71 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 72 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2017-2022
Table 73 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2017-2022
Table 74 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 75 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2017-2022
