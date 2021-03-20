With favourable economic conditions and low unemployment, the frequency of travel amongst German consumers of all ages increased, which continued to drive the growth of bags and luggage. Duffel bags in particular benefited from the increase in travel, which was further supported by the variety of different types of duffel bags, as evidenced by the current trend towards so-called weekender bags for short trips. The growing interest in short trips also supported the growth of backpacks, with deman…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803702-bags-and-luggage-in-germany

Euromonitor International’s Bags and Luggagein Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2013-2017), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-media-monitoring-tools-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-from-2020-2029-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Bags, Luggage.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bags and Luggage market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/isomeric-alcohol-ethoxylates-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-covid-19-version-2021-03-07

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Increasing Frequency of Travel Boosts the Demand for High-quality Products

the Move Towards More Expensive Products in Luggage

Fashion Trends Have A Greater Impact on All Categories Within Bags and Luggage

Competitive Landscape

Samsonite Becomes Top Brand in Bags and Luggage

Vf Europe Remains in A Strong Position With Its Broad Brand Portfolio

Upcoming Brands Benefit From New Trends

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Luggage by Type: % Value 2013-2018

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Bags and Luggage: % Value 2013-2017

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Bags and Luggage: % Value 2014-2017

Table 8 Distribution of Bags and Luggage by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Personal Accessories Remains on An Upwards Trend in 2018

the Trend Towards Luxury Products Drives Value Growth

Luxury Brands Strengthen Their Dominance in A Highly Fragmented Market

the Rise of Internet Retailing Puts Pressure on the Dominant Specialist Retailers

Personal Accessories Is Set To Continue Its Growth Trend, Despite Challenges

Market Data

Table 13 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 14 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 15 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 16 Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Personal Accessories: % Value 2013-2017

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Accessories: % Value 2014-2017

Table 19 Distribution of Personal Accessories by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105