As locals’ preferences and expectations regarding beer consumption changed along with the rising momentum of high-quality craft beer and value for money imported alternatives, more middle-income buyers continued to try different beer brands more regularly, reflecting in less loyal purchasing patterns. In such a context the beer connoisseur culture grew amongst both young and more mature local consumers; in particular, middle- and high-income consumers, who developed a better understanding of pre…
Euromonitor International’s Beer in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2013-2017), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non Alcoholic Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Polarisation Continues in Beer
Innovation Leads To the Expansion of Added-value Proposals
the On-trade Channel Is Anticipated To Keep Leading Beer Culture
Competitive Landscape
Florida Bebidas Continues To Set the Pace
Innovation and Pricing Characterise the Competition
Florida Bebidas Against the Rest of the World
Category Background
Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2017
Table 1 Number of Breweries 2012-2017
Category Data
Table 2 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 6 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2012-2017
Table 7 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2012-2017
Table 8 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 9 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2013-2017
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2013-2017
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2017
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2017-2022
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2017-2022
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Brand Positioning, Availability and Affordability Set the Pace in Alcoholic Drinks
Stable Growth Rates and Pricing Updates Continue To Set the Pace in Alcoholic Drinks
Major Local Manufacturers and Distributors Continue To Set the Pace in Costa Rica
Modern Grocery Retailers Gain Penetration Across All Categories
Segmentation and Innovation Are Anticipated To Continue Driving Demand
Market Background
Legislation
Table 17 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2012-2017
Taxation and Duty Levies
Summary 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2017
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Outlook
Summary 3 Key New Product Developments 2017
Market Indicators
Table 18 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2012-2017
Market Data
Table 19 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2012-2017
Table 20 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2012-2017
Table 21 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 22 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 23 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2017
Table 24 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2017
Table 25 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2017
Table 26 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2017
Table 27 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2013-2017
Table 28 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2012-2017
Table 29 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2017
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2017-2022
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2017-2022
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2017-2022
Definitions
Sources
Summary 4 Research Sources
