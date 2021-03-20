During the review period, beer registered strong double-digit volume growth rates, mainly caused by unit price reductions by the two leading competitive companies Cervecería Centroamericana SA and AmBev Centroamérica SA. This resulted in consumers switching from other alcoholic drinks such as rum and aguardiente to beer. In 2016, growth rates began to decelerate and this trend continued in 2017. Unit prices have remained low, and consumers are now buying beer according to their taste preferences…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803415-beer-in-guatemala

Euromonitor International’s Beer in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2013-2017), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-procurement-outsourcing-services-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non Alcoholic Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/probiotics-compound-feed-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-covid-19-version-2021-03-07

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Beer Begins To Show Signs of Maturity

Artisanal Beer A Growing Niche

Young Consumers Prefer Beer

Competitive Landscape

Two Companies Dominate Beer

2017 New Product Launches

Private Label Sales of Beer Are Non-existent

Category Background

Summary 1 Lager by Price Band

Table 1 Number of Breweries

Category Data

Table 2 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 6 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2012-2017

Table 7 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2012-2017

Table 8 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 9 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2013-2017

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2013-2017

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2017

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2017-2022

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2017-2022

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Positive Growth Registered in 2017

Sophistication Drives Sales

Domestic Company Cervecería Centroamericana SA Leads Alcoholic Drinks

Traditional Grocery Retailers Is Strongest Distribution Channel

Strong Forecast Performance Expected

Market Background

Legislation

Taxation and Duty Levies

Table 17 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Summary 2 Key New Product Developments

Market Indicators

Table 18 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 19 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2012-2017

Table 20 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2012-2017

Table 21 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 22 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 23 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2017

Table 24 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2017

Table 25 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2017

Table 26 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2017

Table 27 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2013-2017

Table 28 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2012-2017

Table 29 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2017

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2017-2022

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2017-2022

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2017-2022

Definitions

Sources

Summary 3 Research Sources

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105