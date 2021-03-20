Cafés/Bars in Brazil Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

While many Brazilians consume coffee several times a day, mainly at breakfast and lunch, they had only begun to show a greater interest in learning about the various types of roasts and flavours towards the end of the review period. This has helped to drive the consistently strong current value growth of specialist coffee shops, particularly independent operators in the country. It is common for high-end independent specialist coffee shops in large cities such as São Paulo to provide courses to…

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

While some Brazilians remain cautious in their spending habits, consumer foodservice experiences improved performance

Environmental and sustainable trends impact foodservice players following changes to legislation regarding single-use plastic

Highly fragmented competitive landscape but established chained players continue to expand their networks

Domination of independent operators most notable in channels with low operational costs

More positive performance predicted for consumer foodservice moving forward in line with improving economic outlook

