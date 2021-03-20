Cafés/Bars in Bulgaria Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Juice/smoothie bars looks set to be one of the strongest performers in cafés/bars over the forecast period thanks largely to rising health-consciousness amongst Bulgarian consumers. This trend should also continue to encourage operators in other categories to add healthier choices to their menus. For example, more players are expected to introduce food and drinks made with fresh ingredients, items that are low in sugar or fat, vegetarian and vegan options etc. Given that healthier menu items ten…

Euromonitor International’s Cafés/Bars in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cafés/Bars market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Healthy living trend will continue to drive evolution of cafés/bars menus

Specialist coffee and tea shops chains benefit from growing consumer sophistication

Coffee culture is gaining momentum, helping diversify product and service offering

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Category remains highly fragmented, with Nedelya maintaining a healthy lead

Starbucks benefits from outlet expansion, revamps, and healthier menus

Costa Coffee records strong growth following acquisition by Coca-Cola

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 7 GBO Company Shares in Chained Cafés/Bars: % Foodservice Value 2015-2019

Table 8 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Cafés/Bars: % Foodservice Value 2016-2019

Table 9 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Rising personal incomes and consumer confidence drive growth in 2019

Convenience and health and wellness key trends in 2019

Highly fragmented category dominated by independents

Cafés/bars is the most dynamic independent category in value terms in 2019

Further stable growth with rising incomes, busier lifestyles and growing tourism

MARKET DATA

Table 15 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2014-2019

Table 16 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 17 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained by Type: Units/Outlets 2019

Table 18 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 19 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Eat-In vs Delivery and To-Go: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 20 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drink Split: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 21 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drink Split by Type: % Foodservice Value 2019

Table 22 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Online/Offline Ordering: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 23 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 24 GBO Company Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2015-2019

