Cafés/Bars in Egypt Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Tourism growth and greater stability in the region has given a boost to Egypt’s nightlife and as a result the country saw the emergence of a number of new bars/pubs and clubs in the last two years of the review period. There was also an increased number of new independent café-style bars which are mostly run by young Egyptian entrepreneurs. This is also being driven by the fact Egyptian youths are more connected globally due to social media and the internet, which has influenced their lifestyle…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/804098-cafes-bars-in-egypt

Euromonitor International’s Cafés/Bars in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Type.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-construction-drone-market-2021-trends-market-share-industry-size-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-10

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cafés/Bars market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fashion-market-size-study-by-products-footwear-headwear-clothing-jewelry-and-accessories-bags-others-by-application-men-women-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Tourism rebounding while younger generation embrace café/bar culture

Workers migrating to cafés as remote-working trend develops

Juice/smoothie bars maintain widespread popularity thanks to sugarcane juice

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Bars/pubs look to expand as nightlife picks up

Cafés/bars remains a vibrant and fragmented channel

Local players retain an advantage

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 7 GBO Company Shares in Chained Cafés/Bars: % Foodservice Value 2015-2019

Table 8 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Cafés/Bars: % Foodservice Value 2016-2019

Table 9 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

A stable economy and improvement in tourist numbers drives growth

Younger consumers the backbone of growth in consumer foodservice

Local fine dining raises its profile while social media becomes growing influence

Chained operators expand but independent consumer foodservice dominates

The future looks bright for consumer foodservice in Egypt

MARKET DATA

Table 15 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2014-2019

Table 16 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 17 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained by Type: Units/Outlets 2019

Table 18 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 19 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Eat-In vs Delivery and To-Go: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105