Cafés/Bars in Malaysia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In Malaysia, although alcohol is banned in the states of Kelantan and Terengganu, the country’s population still consumes high levels of alcohol. Despite the high sales tax rate, alcohol is readily consumed in bars/pubs across the country. In recent years, the Malaysian government recognised the growing serious health problem due to alcohol consumption and introduced an age limit of 21 years and above for purchasing alcoholic drinks, which was strictly enforced from October 2018. Foodservice and…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/804100-cafes-bars-in-malaysia

Euromonitor International’s Cafés/Bars in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cafés/Bars market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intelligent-print-management-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2027-2021-02-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-drowsiness-monitors-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Impact of tightened rules in bars/pubs

Evolving coffee drinking culture spurs growth

Channel operators face many challenges including lack of consumer loyalty, competition from bubble tea players and reduced consumer spending power

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Starbucks retains lead by changing operational strategy

Changes at Old Town White Coffee include extended opening hours and a revamped image

Craveat Management introduces seasonal set meals and consumer-centric quality controls

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 7 GBO Company Shares in Chained Cafés/Bars: % Foodservice Value 2015-2019

Table 8 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Cafés/Bars: % Foodservice Value 2016-2019

Table 9 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market influenced by changing consumer habits, tourism, urbanisation and positive economic growth

Despite economic prosperity, consumers remain price-driven in their foodservice choices

Chained operators focus on convenience, independent players stand out for their authenticity

Malaysia’s multi-ethnic demographics create unique proposition in fusion cuisine

Consumer foodservice set to maintain strong momentum

MARKET DATA

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105