Cafés/Bars in Romania Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The ongoing strong growth in cafés/bars in Romania in 2019 was mainly the result of consumers experiencing increased disposable incomes following growth in the country’s economy. Consequently, there have been changes in lifestyle with an increased focus on leisure and entertainment, in the form of sitting and chatting in front of a drink. Cafés/bars are perceived as excellent places for relaxing and socialising, and higher incomes enable more active group meetings. The Romanian capital and other…

Euromonitor International’s Cafés/Bars in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Higher disposable incomes allow Romanians to enjoy more time in cafés/bars

Specialist coffee and tea shops maintain the strongest growth with takeaway coffee increasing in popularity

Café/bar owners focus on a more sophisticated interior design

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Starbucks opens more outlets and reinforces its leading value share

Ongoing rapid expansion plan brings further success for the 5 to go concept

Coffee delivery service emerges

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Steady growth is mainly driven by the higher incomes and busy lifestyles in the capital and large cities

The development of online ordering brings challenges and rewards

Franchising is the most commonly used tool for expansion

Independent operators are slowly yielding ground to chained players

Steady upward development is expected for consumer foodservice during the forecast period

