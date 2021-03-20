Cafés/Bars in South Korea Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2020, bars had to temporarily close due to strict social distancing measures enforced by the government as a result of the pandemic. Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency classified bars as a high-risk area of operation since COVID-19 infection cases from bars and clubs rapidly increased in Q2 2020. In addition to dwindling sentiment towards visiting crowded places to enjoy the nightlife due to the fear of infection, reduced operational hours resulted in heavy value declines for the cha…

Euromonitor International’s Cafés/Bars in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafés, Chained Cafés/Bars, Independent Cafés/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee and Tea Shops.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Reduced operational hours negatively affect bar sales while at-home drinking culture emerges among South Korean consumers

Delivery orders spike as strict social distancing measures limit eat-in orders at cafés

Smoothie King gains share through shop-in-shop approach

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Delivery service to prosper despite concerns for its long-term staying power

Food and dessert menu differentiates specialist coffee shops from alternatives

New lifestyles encourage growth of low-price specialist coffee and tea shops

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 GBO Company Shares in Chained Cafés/Bars: % Foodservice Value 2016-2020

Table 8 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Cafés/Bars: % Foodservice Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer foodservice

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

…continued

