Cafés/Bars in South Korea Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2020, bars had to temporarily close due to strict social distancing measures enforced by the government as a result of the pandemic. Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency classified bars as a high-risk area of operation since COVID-19 infection cases from bars and clubs rapidly increased in Q2 2020. In addition to dwindling sentiment towards visiting crowded places to enjoy the nightlife due to the fear of infection, reduced operational hours resulted in heavy value declines for the cha…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/804106-cafes-bars-in-south-korea
Euromonitor International’s Cafés/Bars in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafés, Chained Cafés/Bars, Independent Cafés/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee and Tea Shops.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/forklift-trucks-market-2021-key-competitors-analysis-with-recent-trends-size-industry-share-and-regional-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-10
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cafés/Bars market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-5g-mobile-phone-charger-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Reduced operational hours negatively affect bar sales while at-home drinking culture emerges among South Korean consumers
Delivery orders spike as strict social distancing measures limit eat-in orders at cafés
Smoothie King gains share through shop-in-shop approach
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Delivery service to prosper despite concerns for its long-term staying power
Food and dessert menu differentiates specialist coffee shops from alternatives
New lifestyles encourage growth of low-price specialist coffee and tea shops
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 GBO Company Shares in Chained Cafés/Bars: % Foodservice Value 2016-2020
Table 8 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Cafés/Bars: % Foodservice Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2020-2025
Table 14 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer foodservice
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/