Cafés/Bars in Sweden Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

After a poor year in 2018, which saw a current value decline in cafés/bars due to pessimism about the economy, 2019 witnessed a return to growth. The number of outlets continued to increase, which was one factor helping to drive sales. Growth was also driven by steady demand for fresh, healthy and high-quality menu offerings, and demand from the rising number of tourists. However, the Swedish economy is predicted to record slower growth in the short- to mid-term, and property prices are likely t…

Euromonitor International’s Cafés/Bars in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Return to value growth in 2019, after a poor year in 2018

Increasing specialisation contributes to growth

Strong growth for juice/smoothie bars due to activity by players and the health trend

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Espresso House Sweden remains unchallenged in a fragmented channel

Health is the main trend, with Espresso House particularly active in new launches

Starbucks fails to make an impact in Sweden and closes outlets

