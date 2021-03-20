Cafés/Bars in Taiwan Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Taiwanese consumers’ fast-growing demand for coffee has attracted many players outside specialist coffee and tea shops to tap into the lucrative market. Supermarket chains, such as PX-mart, have established specialist coffee areas to cater to consumer demand, while coffee to-go has become an important business for chained convenience stores, such as 7-Eleven.
Euromonitor International’s Cafés/Bars in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Blurring line between cafés and specialist coffee and tea shops
Consumers trade up in coffee for premium quality and taste
Bars favoured by the younger generation as the drinking culture evolves
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Mr Brown Café transforms some outlets into bistros
Specialist coffee and tea shops introduce loyalty programmes to maintain footfall
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
More people eating out underpins growth in consumer foodservice
Foodservice demand sees a degree of polarisation
Bigger players are getting stronger owing to greater bargaining power
Independent cafés and specialist coffee and tea shops benefit from social media sharing
Online food delivery platforms started to boom in Taiwan
MARKET DATA
