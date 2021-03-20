All news

Cafés/Bars in the Czech Republic Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Greater consumer concern for health and wellbeing is increasingly affecting the product offering in cafés and bars. A growing share of value sales is being generated by specialist coffee and tea shops and juice/smoothie bars, establishments serving non-alcoholic beverages. Consumers are seeking premium coffee and tea in foodservice outlets, and are not as price sensitive as in retail purchases of tea and coffee. Specialist coffee and tea shops therefore recorded the strongest value growth in caf…

Euromonitor International’s Cafés/Bars in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

 HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Specialist coffee and tea shops to continue to boom
Bars/pubs fail to keep up with innovation and stagnate
The momentum of juice/smoothie bars set to slow somewhat
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Starbucks more than doubles the number of outlets over the review period
Costa Coffee continues to expand
Smaller brands fail to keep up with larger specialist coffee and tea shops
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2014-2019
Table 4 Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 7 GBO Company Shares in Chained Cafés/Bars: % Foodservice Value 2015-2019
Table 8 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Cafés/Bars: % Foodservice Value 2016-2019
Table 9 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Consumer foodservice value growth slows as spend per transaction stabilises
Digitalisation continues to make inroads
McDonald’s retains its value lead, while KFC overtakes it in the number of outlets
Independent foodservice operators are dominant, but unprepared for digitalisation
Slower growth expected
MARKET DATA

…continued

