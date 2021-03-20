Cafés/Bars in the Czech Republic Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Greater consumer concern for health and wellbeing is increasingly affecting the product offering in cafés and bars. A growing share of value sales is being generated by specialist coffee and tea shops and juice/smoothie bars, establishments serving non-alcoholic beverages. Consumers are seeking premium coffee and tea in foodservice outlets, and are not as price sensitive as in retail purchases of tea and coffee. Specialist coffee and tea shops therefore recorded the strongest value growth in caf…
Euromonitor International’s Cafés/Bars in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Specialist coffee and tea shops to continue to boom
Bars/pubs fail to keep up with innovation and stagnate
The momentum of juice/smoothie bars set to slow somewhat
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Starbucks more than doubles the number of outlets over the review period
Costa Coffee continues to expand
Smaller brands fail to keep up with larger specialist coffee and tea shops
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Consumer foodservice value growth slows as spend per transaction stabilises
Digitalisation continues to make inroads
McDonald’s retains its value lead, while KFC overtakes it in the number of outlets
Independent foodservice operators are dominant, but unprepared for digitalisation
Slower growth expected
