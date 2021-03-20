After two successive years of volume decline, caused by price rises due to increases in taxation, and stricter enforcement of smoking control in public areas, the downwards trend was reversed in both retail volume and current value terms in 2017. With per capita disposable income surging in current terms, increasing purchasing power cancelled out the negative impact of taxation rises. Moreover, even though regional restrictions have been implemented in several major cities, the lack of a nationa…

Euromonitor International’s Cigarettes in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cigarettes Including Fine Cut Stick Equivalent, Fine Cut Cigarettes.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.\

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Cigarettes Recovers After Two Years of Decline

Manufacturers Speed Up Product Introductions, Responding To the Intense Competition

Creativity in Domestic Flavour Capsule Cigarettes

Competitive Landscape

Domestic Manufacturers Continue To Dominate Cigarettes in China

Yuxi Hongta Tobacco Group Maintains Its Lead in Cigarettes

China Tobacco Chongqing Industry Corp Sees the Biggest Increase in Volume Sales

Taxation and Pricing

Taxation Rates

Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown

Category Data

Executive Summary

Tobacco in China Registers A Positive Performance After Two Years of Volume Decline

Non-standard Products Grow Rapidly To Meet the Diverse Consumption Demand

Market Regulation of Vapour Products Is Expected Be Established

Store-based Retailers Continue To Lead the Retail Distribution of Tobacco

Mixed Performance Expected for Tobacco Categories Over the Forecast Period

Operating Environment

Legislation

Minimum Legal Smoking Age

Smoking Prevalence

Tar Levels

Health Warnings

Plain Packaging

Point-of-sale Display Bans

Smoking in Public Places

Low Ignition Propensity (lip) Cigarette Regulation

Flavoured Tobacco Product Ban

“reduced Harm”

Electronic Cigarettes

Production/imports/exports

Market Indicators

Market Data

