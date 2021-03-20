Cloud GIS Market in China

Cloud GIS is the combination of running GIS software and services on cloud infrastructure and accessing GIS capabilities using the web. In addition, Cloud GIS could be defined as a next generation on-demand GIS technology that uses a virtualized platform or infrastructure in a scalable elastic environment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud GIS in China, including the following market information:

China Cloud GIS Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in China Cloud GIS Market 2019 (%)

The global Cloud GIS market was valued at 944.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1737.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. While the Cloud GIS market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Cloud GIS businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Cloud GIS in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cloud GIS market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Cloud GIS Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Cloud GIS Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS

China Cloud GIS Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Cloud GIS Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Government

Enterprises

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cloud GIS Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cloud GIS Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ESRI

Google Maps (Google)

Bing Maps (Microsoft)

SuperMap

Zondy Cyber Group

GeoStar

Hexagon Geospatial

CARTO

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cloud GIS Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: China Cloud GIS Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 China Cloud GIS Overall Market Size

2.1 China Cloud GIS Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Cloud GIS Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cloud GIS Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Cloud GIS Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Cloud GIS Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud GIS Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 China Manufacturers Cloud GIS Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud GIS Players in China

3.6.1 List of China Tier 1 Cloud GIS Companies

3.6.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud GIS Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Cloud GIS Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 SaaS

4.1.3 PaaS

4.1.4 IaaS

4.2 By Type – China Cloud GIS Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Cloud GIS Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Cloud GIS Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Cloud GIS Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Cloud GIS Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Government

5.1.3 Enterprises

5.2 By Application – China Cloud GIS Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Cloud GIS Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Cloud GIS Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Cloud GIS Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 ESRI

6.1.1 ESRI Corporate Summary

6.1.2 ESRI Business Overview

6.1.3 ESRI Cloud GIS Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 ESRI Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 ESRI Key News

6.2 Google Maps (Google)

6.2.1 Google Maps (Google) Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Google Maps (Google) Business Overview

6.2.3 Google Maps (Google) Cloud GIS Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Google Maps (Google) Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Google Maps (Google) Key News

6.3 Bing Maps (Microsoft)

6.3.1 Bing Maps (Microsoft) Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Bing Maps (Microsoft) Business Overview

6.3.3 Bing Maps (Microsoft) Cloud GIS Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Bing Maps (Microsoft) Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Bing Maps (Microsoft) Key News

6.4 SuperMap

6.4.1 SuperMap Corporate Summary

6.4.2 SuperMap Business Overview

6.4.3 SuperMap Cloud GIS Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 SuperMap Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 SuperMap Key News

6.5 Zondy Cyber Group

6.5.1 Zondy Cyber Group Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Zondy Cyber Group Business Overview

6.5.3 Zondy Cyber Group Cloud GIS Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Zondy Cyber Group Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Zondy Cyber Group Key News

6.6 GeoStar

6.6.1 GeoStar Corporate Summary

6.6.2 GeoStar Business Overview

6.6.3 GeoStar Cloud GIS Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 GeoStar Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 GeoStar Key News

6.7 Hexagon Geospatial

6.6.1 Hexagon Geospatial Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Hexagon Geospatial Business Overview

6.6.3 Hexagon Geospatial Cloud GIS Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Hexagon Geospatial Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Hexagon Geospatial Key News

6.8 CARTO

6.8.1 CARTO Corporate Summary

6.8.2 CARTO Business Overview

6.8.3 CARTO Cloud GIS Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 CARTO Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 CARTO Key News

6.9 GIS Cloud

6.9.1 GIS Cloud Corporate Summary

6.9.2 GIS Cloud Business Overview

6.9.3 GIS Cloud Cloud GIS Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 GIS Cloud Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 GIS Cloud Key News

….. continued

