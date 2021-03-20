All news

Cloud GIS Market in China

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Cloud GIS Market in China

Cloud GIS is the combination of running GIS software and services on cloud infrastructure and accessing GIS capabilities using the web. In addition, Cloud GIS could be defined as a next generation on-demand GIS technology that uses a virtualized platform or infrastructure in a scalable elastic environment.

 

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@marketresearchmrfr/NYWkNpC8H

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud GIS in China, including the following market information:
China Cloud GIS Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in China Cloud GIS Market 2019 (%)
The global Cloud GIS market was valued at 944.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1737.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. While the Cloud GIS market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Cloud GIS businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Cloud GIS in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cloud GIS market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

 

ALSO READ : https://github.com/Ehteshamp/Technology/issues/75

Total Market by Segment:
China Cloud GIS Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
China Cloud GIS Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
SaaS
PaaS
IaaS

China Cloud GIS Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
China Cloud GIS Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Government
Enterprises

 

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/interior-doors-market-2021-industry-is-expected-to-grow-at-the-cagr-of-around-60-top-key-players-colonial-elegance-jeld-wen-holding-masonite-international-bayer-built-wood-works-marvin-2021-02-08

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Cloud GIS Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Cloud GIS Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ESRI
Google Maps (Google)
Bing Maps (Microsoft)
SuperMap
Zondy Cyber Group
GeoStar
Hexagon Geospatial
CARTO

 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cloud GIS Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: China Cloud GIS Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 China Cloud GIS Overall Market Size
2.1 China Cloud GIS Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Cloud GIS Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cloud GIS Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Cloud GIS Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Cloud GIS Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud GIS Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 China Manufacturers Cloud GIS Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud GIS Players in China
3.6.1 List of China Tier 1 Cloud GIS Companies
3.6.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud GIS Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China Cloud GIS Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 SaaS
4.1.3 PaaS
4.1.4 IaaS
4.2 By Type – China Cloud GIS Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – China Cloud GIS Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – China Cloud GIS Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – China Cloud GIS Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – China Cloud GIS Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Government
5.1.3 Enterprises
5.2 By Application – China Cloud GIS Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – China Cloud GIS Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – China Cloud GIS Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – China Cloud GIS Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
6 Players Profiles
6.1 ESRI
6.1.1 ESRI Corporate Summary
6.1.2 ESRI Business Overview
6.1.3 ESRI Cloud GIS Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 ESRI Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.1.5 ESRI Key News
6.2 Google Maps (Google)
6.2.1 Google Maps (Google) Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Google Maps (Google) Business Overview
6.2.3 Google Maps (Google) Cloud GIS Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Google Maps (Google) Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Google Maps (Google) Key News
6.3 Bing Maps (Microsoft)
6.3.1 Bing Maps (Microsoft) Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Bing Maps (Microsoft) Business Overview
6.3.3 Bing Maps (Microsoft) Cloud GIS Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Bing Maps (Microsoft) Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Bing Maps (Microsoft) Key News
6.4 SuperMap
6.4.1 SuperMap Corporate Summary
6.4.2 SuperMap Business Overview
6.4.3 SuperMap Cloud GIS Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 SuperMap Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.4.5 SuperMap Key News
6.5 Zondy Cyber Group
6.5.1 Zondy Cyber Group Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Zondy Cyber Group Business Overview
6.5.3 Zondy Cyber Group Cloud GIS Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Zondy Cyber Group Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Zondy Cyber Group Key News
6.6 GeoStar
6.6.1 GeoStar Corporate Summary
6.6.2 GeoStar Business Overview
6.6.3 GeoStar Cloud GIS Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 GeoStar Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.6.5 GeoStar Key News
6.7 Hexagon Geospatial
6.6.1 Hexagon Geospatial Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Hexagon Geospatial Business Overview
6.6.3 Hexagon Geospatial Cloud GIS Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Hexagon Geospatial Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.7.5 Hexagon Geospatial Key News
6.8 CARTO
6.8.1 CARTO Corporate Summary
6.8.2 CARTO Business Overview
6.8.3 CARTO Cloud GIS Major Product Offerings
6.8.4 CARTO Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.8.5 CARTO Key News
6.9 GIS Cloud
6.9.1 GIS Cloud Corporate Summary
6.9.2 GIS Cloud Business Overview
6.9.3 GIS Cloud Cloud GIS Major Product Offerings
6.9.4 GIS Cloud Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.9.5 GIS Cloud Key News

 

….. continued

 

 

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news Energy

Global Charter Flight Market 2021 with Current Scenario and Business Opportunity till 2025: Top Companies VistaJet, BAA, Luxaviation, Air Partner, TMC Jets, Jet Aviation, Corporate Flight Management, Delta Private Jets, Gama Aviation, Deer Jet, GlobeAir, Solairus Aviation, Jet Linx Aviation, TAG Aviation, PrivateFly, LÃ­der Aviatio, MJets, LILY JET, Executive Jet Management, Clay Lacy Aviation, Shizuoka Air, Phenix Jet, Stratos Jet Charters, Deccan Charters, Nanshan Jet, Premiair, Air Charters India, Club One Air, Asian Aerospace, Eastern Jet

anita_adroit

“The research report on the “Global Charter Flight Industry” presents an in-depth and systematic overview that offers a complete perspective of the regional and global market, including the latest development in service & goods as well as the potential amplitude of the global market. Furthermore, with the full traction analysis of the overall Charter Flight […]
All news

Raman Analyzer Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Enwave Optronics Inc, Tektronix Inc, Resolution Spectra Systems Inc, HORIBA Group, SciAps Inc

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Raman Analyzer Market. Global Raman Analyzer Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the Raman Analyzer […]
All news News

Trending News 2021: Door Handle Market : Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors | Hoppe, Assa Abloy, Hafele, Sobinco, Allegion, Baldwin

reporthive

“ Door Handle Industry Amid Global COVID-19 Crisis: Report Hive Viewpoint Report Hive Research Market Reports has recently published a market research report titled, “Door Handle Market by Type (Metal type, Plastic type, and Others), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Others), End-User, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research […]