Cloud GIS Market in India

Cloud GIS is the combination of running GIS software and services on cloud infrastructure and accessing GIS capabilities using the web. In addition, Cloud GIS could be defined as a next generation on-demand GIS technology that uses a virtualized platform or infrastructure in a scalable elastic environment.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud GIS in India, including the following market information:
India Cloud GIS Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in India Cloud GIS Market 2019 (%)
The global Cloud GIS market was valued at 944.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1737.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. While the Cloud GIS market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Cloud GIS businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Cloud GIS in India. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cloud GIS market size in 2020 and the next few years in India

 

Total Market by Segment:
India Cloud GIS Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
India Cloud GIS Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
SaaS
PaaS
IaaS

India Cloud GIS Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
India Cloud GIS Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Government
Enterprises

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Cloud GIS Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Cloud GIS Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ESRI
Google Maps (Google)
Bing Maps (Microsoft)
SuperMap
Zondy Cyber Group
GeoStar
Hexagon Geospatial
CARTO

 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cloud GIS Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: India Cloud GIS Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 India Cloud GIS Overall Market Size
2.1 India Cloud GIS Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Cloud GIS Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cloud GIS Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Cloud GIS Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Cloud GIS Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud GIS Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 India Manufacturers Cloud GIS Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud GIS Players in India
3.6.1 List of India Tier 1 Cloud GIS Companies
3.6.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud GIS Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – India Cloud GIS Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 SaaS
4.1.3 PaaS
4.1.4 IaaS
4.2 By Type – India Cloud GIS Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – India Cloud GIS Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – India Cloud GIS Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – India Cloud GIS Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – India Cloud GIS Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Government
5.1.3 Enterprises
5.2 By Application – India Cloud GIS Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – India Cloud GIS Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – India Cloud GIS Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – India Cloud GIS Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

 

….. continued

 

 

