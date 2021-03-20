All news

Cloud GIS Market in Italy

Cloud GIS is the combination of running GIS software and services on cloud infrastructure and accessing GIS capabilities using the web. In addition, Cloud GIS could be defined as a next generation on-demand GIS technology that uses a virtualized platform or infrastructure in a scalable elastic environment.

 

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud GIS in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Cloud GIS Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Cloud GIS Market 2019 (%)
The global Cloud GIS market was valued at 944.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1737.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. While the Cloud GIS market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Cloud GIS businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Cloud GIS in Italy. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cloud GIS market size in 2020 and the next few years in Italy

 

 

Total Market by Segment:
Italy Cloud GIS Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Italy Cloud GIS Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
SaaS
PaaS
IaaS

Italy Cloud GIS Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Italy Cloud GIS Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Government
Enterprises

 

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Cloud GIS Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Cloud GIS Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ESRI
Google Maps (Google)
Bing Maps (Microsoft)
SuperMap
Zondy Cyber Group
GeoStar
Hexagon Geospatial
CARTO

 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cloud GIS Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Cloud GIS Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Italy Cloud GIS Overall Market Size
2.1 Italy Cloud GIS Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Italy Cloud GIS Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cloud GIS Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Italy Cloud GIS Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Italy Cloud GIS Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud GIS Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 Italy Manufacturers Cloud GIS Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud GIS Players in Italy
3.6.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Cloud GIS Companies
3.6.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud GIS Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Italy Cloud GIS Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 SaaS
4.1.3 PaaS
4.1.4 IaaS
4.2 By Type – Italy Cloud GIS Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Italy Cloud GIS Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Italy Cloud GIS Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Italy Cloud GIS Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Italy Cloud GIS Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Government
5.1.3 Enterprises
5.2 By Application – Italy Cloud GIS Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Italy Cloud GIS Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Italy Cloud GIS Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Italy Cloud GIS Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

 

….. continued

 

 

