Cloud GIS Market in South Korea

Cloud GIS is the combination of running GIS software and services on cloud infrastructure and accessing GIS capabilities using the web. In addition, Cloud GIS could be defined as a next generation on-demand GIS technology that uses a virtualized platform or infrastructure in a scalable elastic environment.

 

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud GIS in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Cloud GIS Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Cloud GIS Market 2019 (%)
The global Cloud GIS market was valued at 944.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1737.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. While the Cloud GIS market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Cloud GIS businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Cloud GIS in South Korea. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cloud GIS market size in 2020 and the next few years in South Korea

 

 

Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Cloud GIS Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
South Korea Cloud GIS Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
SaaS
PaaS
IaaS

South Korea Cloud GIS Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
South Korea Cloud GIS Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Government
Enterprises

 

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Cloud GIS Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Cloud GIS Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ESRI
Google Maps (Google)
Bing Maps (Microsoft)
SuperMap
Zondy Cyber Group
GeoStar
Hexagon Geospatial
CARTO

 

All news

