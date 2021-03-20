Cloud GIS Market in Southeast Asia

Cloud GIS is the combination of running GIS software and services on cloud infrastructure and accessing GIS capabilities using the web. In addition, Cloud GIS could be defined as a next generation on-demand GIS technology that uses a virtualized platform or infrastructure in a scalable elastic environment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud GIS in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Market 2019 (%)

The global Cloud GIS market was valued at 944.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1737.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. While the Cloud GIS market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Cloud GIS businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Cloud GIS in Southeast Asia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cloud GIS market size in 2020 and the next few years in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS

Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Government

Enterprises

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cloud GIS Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cloud GIS Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ESRI

Google Maps (Google)

Bing Maps (Microsoft)

SuperMap

Zondy Cyber Group

GeoStar

Hexagon Geospatial

CARTO

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cloud GIS Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cloud GIS Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud GIS Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Cloud GIS Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud GIS Players in Southeast Asia

3.6.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Cloud GIS Companies

3.6.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud GIS Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 SaaS

4.1.3 PaaS

4.1.4 IaaS

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Government

5.1.3 Enterprises

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Cloud GIS Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

….. continued

