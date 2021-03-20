Cloud GIS Market in US

Cloud GIS is the combination of running GIS software and services on cloud infrastructure and accessing GIS capabilities using the web. In addition, Cloud GIS could be defined as a next generation on-demand GIS technology that uses a virtualized platform or infrastructure in a scalable elastic environment.

ALSO READ : https://sites.google.com/view/market-research-trends/pharmaceutical-excipients-market-development-potential-price-trends

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud GIS in US, including the following market information:

US Cloud GIS Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in US Cloud GIS Market 2019 (%)

The global Cloud GIS market was valued at 944.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1737.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. While the Cloud GIS market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Cloud GIS businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Cloud GIS in US. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cloud GIS market size in 2020 and the next few years in US

ALSO READ : https://github.com/Ehteshamp/Technology/issues/76

Total Market by Segment:

US Cloud GIS Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Cloud GIS Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS

US Cloud GIS Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Cloud GIS Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Government

Enterprises

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market-2021-industry-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-about-12-industry-top-leading-players-avery-dennison-ccl-industries-zebra-technologies-savi-technology-ampacet-tracelink-2021-02-08

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cloud GIS Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cloud GIS Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ESRI

Google Maps (Google)

Bing Maps (Microsoft)

SuperMap

Zondy Cyber Group

GeoStar

Hexagon Geospatial

CARTO

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cloud GIS Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: US Cloud GIS Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 US Cloud GIS Overall Market Size

2.1 US Cloud GIS Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Cloud GIS Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cloud GIS Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Cloud GIS Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Cloud GIS Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud GIS Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 US Manufacturers Cloud GIS Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud GIS Players in US

3.6.1 List of US Tier 1 Cloud GIS Companies

3.6.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud GIS Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Cloud GIS Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 SaaS

4.1.3 PaaS

4.1.4 IaaS

4.2 By Type – US Cloud GIS Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Cloud GIS Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Cloud GIS Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Cloud GIS Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Cloud GIS Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Government

5.1.3 Enterprises

5.2 By Application – US Cloud GIS Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Cloud GIS Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Cloud GIS Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Cloud GIS Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105