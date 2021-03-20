Consumer Foodservice By Location in Egypt Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

International chains and franchises that target mass consumers typically prefer to find locations in shopping malls or food complexes which offer guaranteed foot traffic and strong logistics support. Nevertheless, it is not easy to find space in well-established malls due to the high rental costs and the harsh penalty conditions in the contract. However, by outsourcing the time-consuming management of facilities, such as electricity, water, gas, bathrooms and parking, players are able to focus o…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Foodservice by Location in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Location remains of great importance in gaining a foothold in the market

Improvements in tourism provide a boost to consumer foodservice through travel and lodging

Search for convenience having a growing influence over location

