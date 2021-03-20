Consumer Foodservice By Location in Saudi Arabia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and associated lockdown measures all types of consumer foodservice outlets suffered from a decline in demand and a huge drop in footfall as outlets around the Kingdom closed their doors and then faced limited capacity. This was a considerable upheaval for consumer foodservice as, before the outbreak of COVID-19, all categories excluding self-service cafeterias had been benefitting from the expansion of tourism in Saudi Arabia. As the nation responded t…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/804128-consumer-foodservice-by-location-in-saudi-arabia

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Foodservice by Location in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice Through Leisure, Consumer Foodservice Through Lodging, Consumer Foodservice Through Retail, Consumer Foodservice Through Standalone, Consumer Foodservice Through Travel.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bodybuilding-supplements-market-2021-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth–analysis-to-2026-2021-02-10

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice by Location market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-surgical-trocars-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.



KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumer foodservice hit hard by lockdowns and curfews as tourism comes to a halt

Standalone outlets more resilient to COVID-19 than non-standalone as players shift to online sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The future looks bright as religious tourism is resurrected in the forecast period

All categories to record strong growth as the category normalises

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Consumer Foodservice by Location: Units/Outlets 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Units/Outlets Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Transaction Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Foodservice Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Consumer Foodservice through Standalone: Units/Outlets 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Standalone: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Standalone: Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Consumer Foodservice through Standalone: % Units/Outlets Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Standalone: % Transaction Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Standalone: % Foodservice Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Consumer Foodservice through Leisure: Units/Outlets 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Leisure: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 15 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Leisure: Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Consumer Foodservice through Leisure: % Units/Outlets Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Leisure: % Transaction Growth 2015-2020

Table 18 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Leisure: % Foodservice Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105