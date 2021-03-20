Contact Lens Market Projections Analysis 2019-2025

The ‘Contact Lens market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Contact Lens market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Contact Lens market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Contact Lens market, have also been charted out in the report.

The study proficiently separates the Contact Lens market into

Overview

The contact lenses market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2027, wherein the period from 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and key drivers playing a major role in the growth of the contact lenses market over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective of the contact lenses market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), and volume (in Thousand Units), across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Contact Lenses Market: Trends and Opportunities

The key factor that is exerting significant impact and driving the global contact lenses market is increasing aging population and increasing prevalence of myopia.

Soft contact lenses are trending as they are flexible with high water content making them comfortable to use. Daily wear contact lenses can be used up to 18 hours continuously. Spherical design contact lenses have major share as they are affordable when compared to toric and multifocal lenses. Disposable contact lenses have high demand as they need not be cleaned after removal as they are mostly disposed after use.

Global Contact Lenses Market: Key Segments

The global contact lenses market has been segmented on the basis of product type, design type, wear type, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into soft lenses and gas permeable lenses. Based on design type, the contact lenses market is segmented as spherical, multifocal, toric, and others. Based on wear type the market is segmented as reusable and disposable. Based on distribution channel, the contact lenses market is segmented as online and offline. Online is further sub segmented into e-commerce portal, and company owned portal. Offline can be further sub segmented as exclusive stores and multi-brand stores.

In terms of country, the North America market is divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the Europe market is divided into U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the G.C.C., South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, the South America region includes Brazil, and Rest of South America. This report provides all the essential information required to understand the contact lenses market and its types.

Global Contact Lenses Market: Scope of the Study

The report includes key developments in the contact lenses market. Porter’s Five Force analysis, which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition in the contact lenses market is also included in the report. Value chain analysis which shows work flow in the contact lenses market and identifies raw material suppliers, service providers, and distribution channels of the industry is covered. Segment trends and regional trends have been highlighted. It also covers segment-wise incremental opportunity analysis and price trend analysis (retail price).Furthermore, the report covers incremental opportunity analysis and identifies and compares attractiveness of segments on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The same has also been provided for each segmentation category i.e. product type, design type, wear type, distribution channel, and region in the scope of the study. The report covers market structure analysis region-wise and country wise for the market.

Global Contact Lenses Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape, which includes competition matrix, market structure analysis of major players in the global contact lenses market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position and offerings have been considered while presenting competition matrix. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players in the contact lenses market. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Alcon (Division of Novartis AG), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., CooperVision, Inc., ZEISS International, SEED Co. Ltd, Hoya Vision Care Company, Essilor, Menicon Co. Ltd, and BenQ Materials Corporation are the key companies profiled in the research report. The report also offers competitive landscape of key players in the contact lenses market. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The global contact lenses market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

Soft Lenses Daily Wear Extended Wear

Gas Permeable

By Design Type

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Others

By Wear Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Portal Company owned Portal

Offline Exclusive Stores Multi-brand Stores



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of Middle East & Africa



