Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

An Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) is a circuit breaker that breaks the circuit when it detects an electric arc in the circuit it protects to prevent electrical fires. An AFCI selectively distinguishes between a harmless arc (incidental to normal operation of switches, plugs, and brushed motors), and a potentially dangerous arc (that can occur, for example, in a lamp cord which has a broken conductor).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Malaysia Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market 2019 (%)
The global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market was valued at 142.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 267.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. While the Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Malaysia Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Max. string voltage <1000VDC
Max. string voltage ≥1000VDC

Malaysia Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Malaysia Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Solar Photovoltaics
Commercial and Industrial
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Malaysia Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Eaton
Siemens
ABB
SolarBOS
Santon

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
….. continued

marketresearchfuture

