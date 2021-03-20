Direct Marketing Services Market in South Korea

This report studies the direct marketing services market, direct marketing is a form of advertising which allows businesses and nonprofit organizations to communicate directly to customers through a variety of media.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Marketing Services in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Direct Marketing Services Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Direct Marketing Services Market 2019 (%)

The global Direct Marketing Services market was valued at 5647.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6184.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. While the Direct Marketing Services market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Direct Marketing Services businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Direct Marketing Services in South Korea. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Direct Marketing Services market size in 2020 and the next few years in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Direct Marketing Services Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Direct Marketing Services Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Direct mail

Telemarketing

Email marketing

Text (SMS) marketing

Handouts

Social media marketing

Direct selling

Others

South Korea Direct Marketing Services Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Direct Marketing Services Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Business to Business

Business to Government

Business to Consumers

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Direct Marketing Services Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Direct Marketing Services Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Rapp

Epsilon

Wunderman

FCB

Acxiom

Harte-Hanks Direct

OgilvyOne

Merkle

Harland Clarke Corp

MRM//McCann

DigitasLBi

Aimia

SourceLink

BBDO

SapientNitro

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Direct Marketing Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Direct Marketing Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 South Korea Direct Marketing Services Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Direct Marketing Services Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Direct Marketing Services Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Direct Marketing Services Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Direct Marketing Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Direct Marketing Services Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct Marketing Services Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 South Korea Manufacturers Direct Marketing Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Marketing Services Players in South Korea

3.6.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Direct Marketing Services Companies

3.6.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Marketing Services Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Direct Marketing Services Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Direct mail

4.1.3 Telemarketing

4.1.4 Email marketing

4.1.5 Text (SMS) marketing

4.1.6 Handouts

4.1.7 Social media marketing

4.1.8 Direct selling

4.1.9 Others

4.2 By Type – South Korea Direct Marketing Services Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Direct Marketing Services Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Direct Marketing Services Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Direct Marketing Services Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Direct Marketing Services Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Business to Business

5.1.3 Business to Government

5.1.4 Business to Consumers

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Direct Marketing Services Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Direct Marketing Services Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Direct Marketing Services Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Direct Marketing Services Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

….. continued

