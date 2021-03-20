Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market is valued approximately at USD 6.82 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 31.9% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The 4D printing uses the same technique of 3D printing via computer-programmed deposition of material in consecutive layers to produce a 3D object. However, 4D printing enhances the dimension of transformation over time. The integration of 4D printing technology in the medical industry has widened its scope of application in self-assembling human scale biomaterials, chemotherapy, and tissue engineering. Technological advancements in 3D printing technology, such as the development of smart, programmable materials, along with the changes in preferences of consumers to shift from 3D-based medical devices to 4D-based is the prime factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, surging demand for 4D-printed medical implants and organ transplants is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecast years. However, high development and production costs, compliance with regulatory & performance standards and potential safety hazards may act as a major restraint for the growth of global 4D Printing in Healthcare market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid technological advancements, growing demand for organ transplantation, and surging efforts taken in the R&D of the 4D printing technology in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
3D Systems, Inc.
Organovo Holdings, Inc.
Stratasys, Ltd.
Dassault Systèmes
Materialise NV
EOS GmbH Electro Optical System
Envisiontec
Poietis
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Software & Services
Equipment
Programmable Materials
By Technology:
Fused Deposition Modelling
Polyjet
Stereolithography
Selective Laser Sintering
By Application:
Medical and Research Models
Surgical Guides
Patient-Specific Implants
By End-User:
Dental Laboratories
Hospitals & Clinics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.1. 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, by Component, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.2. 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.3. 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.4. 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.5. 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Dynamics
3.1. 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, by Component
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Million)
5.4. 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Software & Services
5.4.2. Equipment
5.4.3. Programmable Materials
Chapter 6. Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, by Technology
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
6.4. 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Fused Deposition Modelling
6.4.2. Polyjet
6.4.3. Stereolithography
6.4.4. Selective Laser Sintering
Chapter 7. Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, by Application
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
7.4. 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Medical and Research Models
7.4.2. Surgical Guides
7.4.3. Patient-Specific Implants
Chapter 8. Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, by End-User
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.2. Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis
8.3. Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
8.4. 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.4.1. Dental Laboratories
8.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics
8.4.3. Others
….. continued
