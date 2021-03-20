All news

Global 7-Eleven Japan Co Ltd in Retailing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

After the controversial replacement of Seven & I holdings’ charismatic CEO Suzuki in 2016, 7-Eleven Japan is likely to shift towards new strategies in the forecast period. The company has stated that it plans to slow its rate of expansion slightly and will also close more underperforming outlets, thus increasing the number of high-profit stores in its network. The company will also seek to improve the quality and appeal of existing stores, with a focus on catering specifically to the customer ne…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

7-ELEVEN JAPAN CO LTD IN RETAILING (JAPAN)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 7-Eleven Japan Co Ltd: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 7-Eleven Japan Co Ltd: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 7-Eleven Japan Co Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

