Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Size study, by Technology (Active packaging, modified atmosphere, and intelligent packaging technology), By Application (Packaged Food, Frozen Processed Food by types, Dairy, Chilled Processed food and Dried Processed Food) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 16.39 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Active smart and intelligent packaging refer to the packaging systems used in pharmaceuticals, foods and several other types of products. Use of active, smart and intelligent extent the shelf life, improve safety, display information on quality, monitor freshness and also improve use convenience. Traditional packaging addresses issues related to protection from external factors. Thus, active smart and intelligent packaging is widely used by the packaging producers to retain the product freshness and nutrient value at competitive pricing. Growing urban population coupled with changing lifestyles has resulted in growing demand for ready-to-eat and packed food. Increasing demand for fresh and quality packaged food coupled with manufacturers’ concerns for longer shelf life are key driving forces of the market growth. Furthermore, growing demand for sustainable packaging is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, harmful effects of packaging material impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing health awareness among the consumers, demand for sustainable packaging and stringent regulations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income and changing lifestyle, demand for sustainable packaging and stringent regulations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AMCOR LIMITED



AMPACET CORPORATION

BALL CORPORATION

BEMIS COMPANY, INC.

Constar International Inc

Crown Holdings Inc.

W. R. Grace & co

Graham Packaging Company Inc.

Innovia Films

Klockner Pentaplast

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Active Packaging

Modified atmosphere

Intelligent packaging technology

By Application:

Packaged Food

Frozen Processed Food by types

Dairy

Chilled Processed food

Dried Processed Food

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Dynamics

3.1. Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Active Packaging

5.4.2. Modified atmosphere

5.4.3. Intelligent packaging technology

Chapter 6. Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Packaged Food

6.4.2. Frozen Processed Food by types

6.4.3. Dairy

6.4.4. Chilled Processed food

6.4.5. Dried Processed Food

Chapter 7. Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market

7.2.1. U.S. Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market

7.2.1.1. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market

7.3. Europe Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market

7.3.2. Germany Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market

7.4.2. India Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market

7.4.3. Japan Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market

7.5. Latin America Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market

7.5.2. Mexico Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market

7.6. Rest of The World Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market

….. continued

